The St. Johnsbury Band will perform an outside concert (weather permitting) from the Caledonia Courthouse parking lot in St. Johnsbury on Monday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.
“This is the band’s 190th season and we need to put on a performance if we want to continue calling ourselves the 3rd oldest, continually performing band in the United States” said David Hare, band manager. “The band will practice social distancing in our set-up and we will all be wearing face masks except when we are playing.”
The band will play from the back of the parking lot near the former Sheriff’s Office entrance. The public is invited to listen from their cars and park in the parking lot as space is available, or on Eastern Avenue.
Those coming to enjoy the concert should wear a mask and social distance. The band cannot use the bandstand due to the need to social distance. For more information, call (802) 274-4053.
