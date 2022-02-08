ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts welcomed artists and patrons on an online gallery tour and awards ceremony on Jan. 21 for its sixth annual juried show Arts Connect at Catamount Arts. Juried by Katherine French, Catamount Arts Gallery director emerita, the exhibition is open through April 10. The following winners were congratulated by Catamount Arts.
The Robert Manning First Prize was awarded to two recipients this year: Ann Young, of Barton, for her painting “I Come from a Place No One Has Ever Been,” and Mary Tapogna, of St. Johnsbury, for her mosaic, “Jesus Free.”
Ann Young paints in many styles, and features in her work abstracted images of magnified natural objects, as well as all sorts of people navigating troubling times. Originally from Chicago, she worked as a ceramicist and sculptor, a woodworker and an installations-maker, before deciding in 2001 to study oil painting. Young earned a bachelor of fine arts at the Rhode Island School of Design and has exhibited throughout Vermont and New Hampshire, as well as in New York.
Mary Tapogna, originally from Ohio, studied at University of Cincinnati and earned a bachelor of fine arts from the Art Academy of Cincinnati before opening Hail Mary, a storefront/gallery/studio in Portland, Ore. Her mosaic work has been shown throughout the Pacific Northwest, as well as in Colorado, California and St. Johnsbury, where she has recently relocated. Tapogna’s work has been reviewed by “Urban Art Network,” “Country Home Magazine,” “Artweek,” and “Oregonian,” among others.
Third prize winner, Mary Rowley-Hall, of Hardwick, works with half-inch paper strips folded into stacks and then glued on edge. Rowley-Hall manipulates beautiful paper by hand to create complex arrangements of texture and color.
The Arts Connect at Catamount Arts Members Juried Show can be seen online or in-person at the Fried Family Gallery and Rankin Gallery, both located in the Catamount Arts Center at 115 Eastern Ave. in St. Johnsbury. For more information, visit catamountarts.org.
