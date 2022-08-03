‘St. Johnsbury Crackers’ Part Of State House Exhibit

MONTPELIER — The Vermont Historical Society is hosting an exhibit from the newly-reformed Montpelier Historical Society at the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier. Opening on Aug. 4, this exhibit, will explore the story behind one of New England’s staple foods, the common cracker.
The common cracker (also known as the Montpelier Cracker, Cross Cracker, St. Johnsbury Cracker, and just plain old Vermont Cracker) was a simple foodstuff, one consumed throughout the 19th century in New England. They were simple to make and were often used to thicken soup or milk, or served with butter, cheese, jams, or other additions.
One of the best-known makers of the common cracker was Charles Cross of Montpelier, who founded Cross Bakers in 1828, and sold the crackers by the barrel for more than a century.
The exhibit will explore the fascinating history behind the cracker, looking at the bakers who made them, how they were sold, and how they fit into the larger Vermont story.
Founded in 1838, the Vermont Historical Society serves to engage both Vermonters and “Vermonters at heart.” “Our purpose is to reach a broad audience through our outstanding collections, statewide outreach, and dynamic programming,” said Andrew Liptak of the historical society. “We believe that an understanding of the past changes lives and builds better communities.”
The Montpelier Historical Society will host a reception for the exhibit at the History Museum in Montpelier on Aug. 6 from 2-4 p.m.
