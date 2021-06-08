Button, button – Whose got the Buttons?
St. Johnsbury History & Heritage does! Our doors may have been somewhat shuttered due to Covid, but behind those closed doors, things have been happening. A new exhibit featuring the button collection of Nellie Hoyt Gilman is on exhibit. Neil Brodien, great-grandson of Nellie, called to see if we would be interested in the two suitcases that held the buttons. You can imagine my first thoughts as to what we would do with them – most of my generation has grown up with a button box where our mothers’ kept buttons for replacement purposes, but not two suitcases worth! Neil went on to say that his great-grandmother had them mounted on cards and perhaps he should send me a picture or two to help make the decision of adding them to our collections. The pictures made the decision easy and so the suitcases were delivered to the History & Heritage Center.
Along with the collection came a Caledonian-Record story of Sept. 23, 1964, in which the newspaper featured Mrs. Daniel Gilman of 52 Summer St., surrounded by some of the buttons she had been collecting for 20 years. At the time of this article she was 91 years old and living in the very place that now exhibits her collection. At the time of the story, her collection was reported to be around 8,000 buttons, all mounted on cards. After her passing, the buttons were divided between the two children, Arlene and Steve. Steve’s were sold so we have the ones given to Arlene.
We have a total of 49, 9x12 cards with various artistic designs. Nellie’s grandson, Dan Brodien, helped her with some of the designs as he had an interest in drafting. Nola Forbes, a volunteer at the Center, has been working on the collection, cataloging and making sure buttons were secure. I think it would be safe to say that Nola has become captivated by the collection. She said that often the cards had Nellie’s notes of where she got them and dates. The buttons were sewn on the cards, or if they had a loop shank, they were held on the back by pipe cleaners or safety pins. One of Nola’s favorites is the card that held buttons from wedding dresses of family members. There are hand-painted buttons, political and military buttons and buttons showing most of the British royal families. The railroad buttons include one that Dan Brodien secured coming home by rail from San Diego. He asked the conductor about a button for his grandmother’s collection and the fellow cut it right off and handed it to him. For the present exhibit, 36 cards were able to be exhibited.
One could say that the Button Collection of Nellie Hoyt Gilman has come home again. Nellie married Daniel T. Gilman. Daniel and his brother, Fred, (Gilman Bros.) were wholesale and retail dealers in team horses and hay. The year 1891 saw them move from Barnet to St. Johnsbury, where they bought a livery stable. They were successful businessmen and had a large barn out the present Gilman Avenue way. The home was where Walgreens is today. The second home was the Octagon on Eastern Avenue and then on to Summer Street (History & Heritage). Their daughter Arlene and husband John, along with son Dan had an apartment in the Summer Street home. It was a wonderful surprise to us to find that the button exhibit is shown in the very room where Nellie spent many an hour working on it.
We are very excited to have our doors open again. Like so many out there, uncertainty caused a great deal of needed caution. We invite you to come and see what our busy volunteers have been doing – the button collection being just one of three new exhibits. We also hope to see you on July 5th at 7 p.m. when the Town Band will have its patriotic concert on our grounds.
About the Center
The St. Johnsbury History & Heritage exists to preserve the town’s rich history, highlight the legacy of those who have gone before and show how our past has shaped our present. The center is at 421 Summer St. It is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., for the months of June through September. More information can be found online: www.stjhistory.org. The mailing address is 421 Summer St., St. Johnsbury, Vt., 05819; phone number: 802-424-1090.
Peggy Pearl serves as director of the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center.
