St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center: Railroad Street
Highlighting on this map shows the railroad's location in 1854 in St. Johnsbury. Note that the west side of the track was a residential area that shows the aforementioned Gleason house.

A conversation with a gathering of friends recently, included discussion about the original location of Railroad Street. Unknown to some of the group was that today’s Mill Street was a portion of yesteryear’s Railroad Street.

