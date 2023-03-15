St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center: Railroad Street

A conversation with a gathering of friends recently, included discussion about the original location of Railroad Street. Unknown to some of the group was that today’s Mill Street was a portion of yesteryear’s Railroad Street.
“The triumphant arrival, in November of 1850, of the first train from Boston over the newly-completed Connecticut & Passumpsic Rivers Railroad was a most important step in the growth of E. & T. Fairbanks Co.” (CDJ=Clair Dunne Johnson’s book, the first volume, I See By The Paper)
Prior to the advent of the railroads entry into St. Johnsbury the commercial district of the village was on Main Street. Edward T. Fairbanks informs us in his 1912 history of St. Johnsbury, “The first dwelling house on Railroad street was built March 1850, by Amos Morrill. At that date there had been neither road nor building east of Main street except the little farm house lower down where the first pitch had been made in Nov. 1786.”
The H.F. Walling map of 1858 depicts the southerly terminus of Railroad Street at about 1,000 feet southerly of Eastern Avenue. In fact, at that period in history, Pearl Street ran much further south than Railroad Street. Then it traversed northerly to the point, where today, a traveler would turn right onto Mill Street, then turn left at Concord Avenue to continue northerly onto our current Railroad Street.
“Getting the railroad as far north as St. Johnsbury was only a first step in fulfilling the transportation needs of E. & T. Fairbanks Co. The push went on, to get the line completed all the way to Montreal, to the north, and with that feat accomplished, St. Johnsbury eventually became the half-way point between Montreal and Boston, a point which was often mentioned in publicity.” (CDJ) The C. & P.R. RR.’s Sheet No. 62 of Valuation Section No. 43 informs us that various portions of property, in the area of Mill Street, were conveyed from 1856 to 1858 to allow extension of the railroad to Montreal.
After the extension of the railroad, north of the railroad station, new problems came to the surface. “The Caledonian was after the railroad on another matter, also; the two dangerous crossings at Paddock’s Village. They printed a letter on August 6, 1869, from a reader who commented that Phineas Spencer, an elderly man, had barely missed being killed there recently, and asking why there could not be a straight road north along the west side of the railroad instead of having to go across the railroad, up what is now Mill Street., and then back across the railroad to join with the road to St. Johnsbury Center. On September 10, there was a report of another close call at the Paddock Village crossing, and the paper for having a change made in the road.” ( CDJ )
Well, persistence paid off. The following September it was said, “We notice the authorities have laid out and are working the north end of Railroad St., keeping on the west side of the railroad track all the way up through Paddock’s Village. When this is completed, the traveler going north will, instead of going over the ‘blind crossing,’ keep due north, passing back of Mr. Glynn’s and W. D. Robinson’s. The center of the highway will come where James Gleason’s house now stands. We understand the cost will be only $400 besides land damages. The advantage mainly is avoiding two bad railroad crossings which the town should never have accepted in the first place.” (CDJ)
That relocation of Railroad Street has allowed for additional commercial operations in the area, i.e. (currently) Mayo’s Furniture & Flooring, the Village Washtub, Airgas Store, etc.
So, since 1870, we have a street known as Mill Street, that passes the former Lynch Woodworking shop, later, where Mr. Arthur Hevey spent his lifetime working, and for the younger folks, the restaurant under the name of Bailiwicks, which is now going to be a restaurant under the name of 98 Mill. (More on that location at a later date. )
Andrew Dussault, of St. Johnsbury, is a guest contributor for this months History and Heritage Center column. The purpose of the columns is to share details about the town’s rich history, highlight the legacy of those who have gone before and show how our past has shaped our present. The center is a non-profit with 501(c)(3) status, located at 421 Summer St. Check out thr new web site at www.stjhistory.org
