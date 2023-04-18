The former Railroad Street property, now known as 98 Mill Street (previously 13 Mill Street), as well as other sites on both sides of the Passumpsic River, were developed by the Ramsay family during the 19th century. The west side of the river is where Charles F. Ramsay (March 24, 1826-Aug. 9, 1903) left his mark. The H.F. Walling map of 1858 conveys the image that the Ramsay family had possession of a major portion of the land between the railroad line and the river. That same rendering informs us that C.F. Ramsay had the only building on the upper level of Perkins Street, onto the knob of land known as Hooker Hill. The 1875 Beers Atlas reveals that the property was occupied by Dr. J. L. Perkins at that later date.

