Two new club members were inducted into the St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club at the club's recent Guard Appreciation Night and meeting held July 31 at the Kiwanis Pool. New member Karen Fitzgerald, left, is pictured with Club President Scott Beck, new member Liz Kearns, and club member Marie Hagan. (Photo Courtesy St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club)
At the July 31 Guard Appreciation Night hosted at the Kiwanis Pool by the St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club, life guards who worked at the community pool were thanked for their service. Two new club members were inducted at the event. Pictured from left to right are: Caitlin Haggett, Delaney Smith, Cooper Barter, Alex Harden, Aden Marcotte, Zoe Glentz Brush, Esme Kimber, Seda Boles, and Sandy Lazerick, director at the pool program, and Ellen Meranze (in front). Missing from the photo are the following life guards who worked this summer: Francie Torres, Andrew Thornton-Sherman and Jameson Rise. (Photo Courtesy St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club)
ST. JOHNSBURY - On July 31st, the St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club held its annual life Guard Appreciation Night.
Club members reported the celebration occurred under sunny skies at the Kiwanis pool in St. Johnsbury, a perfect evening to celebrate a great season at the club’s community pool.
Pool Director Sandie Lazerick and the summer season’s life guards were present at the meeting for the club members to recognize them.
St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club President Scott Beck invited life guards to return next summer to work with the club to provide swimming and lessons at the community pool.
The guards introduced themselves and received many kudos for a job well done.
The following life guards worked at the Kiwanis Pool this summer: Caitlin Haggett, Delaney Smith, Cooper Barter, Alex Harden, Aden Marcotte, Zoe Glentz Brush, Esme Kimber, Seda Boles, Francie Torres, Andrew Thornton-Sherman and Jameson Rise.
Marie Hagan gave a brief talk about the successes of the summer and how this was one of the best groups of guards that worked hard together. The guards were invited to participate in the summer community pool next summer by Beck.
