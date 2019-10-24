On Thursday, Oct. 31, local history buff Bob Swartz will be the guest presenter as part of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute fall series.
He’ll take the audience back to the year 1906 for a stroll up Main Street in St. Johnsbury. In that year there were 25 buildings on Main Street designed by the Fairbanks architect Lambert Packard. Participants will take a virtual walk up the street, noting the characteristic design concepts Packard used in the many buildings that remain today.
Swartz moved with his family to St Johnsbury 50 years ago to teach English at St. Johnsbury Academy. Now retired, he is a local history buff with an eye for architectural detail. Using information garnered from Clair Dunn Johnson’s book “I See By The Paper” and E.T. Fairbanks history of St Johnsbury he was instrumental in creating the walking tour of Main Street. Then adding the rich detail provided by Allan Hodgdon’s “The Life, Times and Works of Lambert Packard, Architect” Swartz has created this virtual walking tour of the street as it would have looked in 1906, the year of Packard’s death.
The presentation will be at Catamount Arts on Eastern Avenue at 1:30 p.m. on Halloween. It is the last program in St. Johnsbury’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute’s Fall Semester. Included in your OLLI membership or for a small fee if not a member. The spring semester will begin March 12, 2020. Watch for the spring brochure in February. We welcome everyone to our programs including Homeschool students.
