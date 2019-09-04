On Thursday, Sept. 12, at 1:30 p.m. at Catamount Arts, the St. Johnsbury Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) will present local writer Reeve Morrow Lindbergh in a program entitled, The Writings of Anne Morrow Lindbergh and Her Family.
The talk will begin with Anne’s early books based on her days as a pioneer aviator and continue through her best known and loved book, Gift From the Sea. The discussion will include her volume of poetry, The Unicorn and Other Poems, and her six volumes of diaries and letters, covering her life and thought from her school days in 1922 to contemplations on aging in 1986. Along the way Reeve will mention writings of some of Anne’s family, including her husband and two daughters.
Reeve Lindbergh grew up in Darien, Conn. A graduate of Radcliffe College, she moved to Vermont with her first husband, Richard Brown, an experience described in her autobiographical novel, Moving to the Country. Reeve began writing children’s books the day her infant son Jon died. She won the Redbook magazine award in 1987 for The Midnight Farm and again in 1990 for Benjamin’s Barn. Her most recent book, Two Lives, a collection of essays, reflects upon her life in Vermont and the complex history of her family. Reeve serves on the Vermont Arts Council. She lives in Passumpsic with husband, writer Nat Tripp, where they raise chickens and sheep and enjoy visits from children and grandchildren.
A luncheon, prepared by St. Johnsbury Academy culinary students will precede the program at 12:30 p.m. The meal is free for OLLI members; others, by donation.
Catamount Arts at 151 Eastern Ave. is fully accessible. For further information, call 748-4262.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.