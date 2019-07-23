St. Johnsbury Players announces auditions for their fall production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.
“Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its wit and humor,” noted information provided by the Players. “Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.”
An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves. At least the losers get a juice box.
Auditions will be held at 6 p.m. on July 28 & 29 (call backs on July 31 & Aug. 1) at the St. Johnsbury School Auditorium. Actors are asked to prepare about 30 seconds of a song and a short comedic monologue. The show will be performed the weekends of Oct. 11 & 18 and will be directed by Nora Barney, with assistant direction by Dan Haycook. For more information contact Barney at Norabarneylsc@gmail.com or via phone 802-535-9446.
