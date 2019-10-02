St. Johnsbury Players To Perform The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

St. Johnsbury Players will present their fall production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the St. Johnsbury School Auditorium. Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its wit and humor.
“Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience,” noted show organizers.
An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves. Losers get a juice box.
The show is directed by Nora Barney and features vocal direction by Lydia Ham and choreography by Rachel Fauci. Performances are Oct. 11, 12, 18 & 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 3 p.m.
The show contains language that may be objectionable to some. Use discretion. For more information visit http://www.stjohnsburyplayers.org, or call 802-535-9446.
