St. Johnsbury School presents one-act comedy ‘Big Bad’ Nov. 21-22
St. Johnsbury School students will present the play “Big Bad” on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 21 and 22, at 6:30 p.m. in the school auditorium.
Written by Alec Strum and produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Englewood, Colorado, ‘Big Bad’ is a one-act comedy that showcases the courtroom trial of the most notorious criminal in the fairy tale world: The Big Bad Wolf.
The wolf is being slapped with a class-action lawsuit by the countless quirky characters he has wronged, including Little Red Riding Hood and her Grandmother, the Three Little Pigs and the Boy Who Cried Wolf. And the two greatest legal minds in the Enchanted Forest, the Evil Stepmother and Fairy Godmother, will clash in a courtroom trial for the ages.
“Big Bad” will be performed at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21 and Friday, Dec. 22 in the St. Johnsbury School auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for students and seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.