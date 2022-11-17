St. Johnsbury School presents ‘A Christmas Story’ Nov. 18-20

The St. Johnsbury School Theatre Department presents its fall production, “A Christmas Story,” Friday-Sunday, Nov. 18-20 in the school auditorium. From left: Callum McGregor (Randy), Luke Raser (Ralphie), Raine Rashid (The Old Man), Emma McElroy (Mother) and Jonah Raser (Ralph).
The St. Johnsbury School Theatre Department presents its fall production, “A Christmas Story,” Friday-Sunday, Nov. 18-20 in the school auditorium.
Based on the movie classic that runs round-the-clock on television every Christmas, the production follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts—an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.
All the iconic scenes from the movie are here: Ralphie’s friend, Flick, getting his tongue stuck to the flagpole; his brother, Randy, getting dressed in his snowsuit; the leg lamp award; the bunny suit; Christmas dinner; and many others.
The role of Ralphie is played by Luke Raser, while Callum McGregor takes on the role of Randy. Ralph and Mother are played by Jonah Raser and Emma McElroy, respectively, and the Old Man is played by Raine Rashid.
The play is directed by St. Johnsbury School teacher James Darden. Heather Joy is the producer, while Tristan Slicer is the assistant director and costume designer, and Carl Johnson is the set designer.
“We’re looking forward to putting on a great show for our community,” says Darden.
Friday and Saturday shows are at 6 p.m. Sunday’s show is at 2 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets can be reserved online in advance at www.stjsd.org or purchased at the door.
