St. Johnsbury School Presents ‘Newsies Jr.’ May 5-7

The St. Johnsbury School Theatre Department presents its spring musical, “Newsies Jr.,” Friday-Sunday, May 5-7 in the school auditorium.
Disney’s “Newsies Jr.” is a 60-minute version of “Newsies the Musical,” which opened on Broadway in 2012. The musical is based on the 1992 movie musical, “Newsies,” inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City.
Featuring a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, the musical includes the now-classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day” and “Santa Fe.” The junior version adds a new song, “Just a Pretty Face.”
When powerful newspaper publishers raise prices at the newsboys’ expense, the charismatic Jack Kelly rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions. Together, the newsies learn that they are stronger united and create a movement to fight for what’s right.
Brayden McGregor plays the role of Jack, the leader of the Manhattan newsies. Avery Duff and Evan Taylor play newsie brothers Les and Davey, respectively, while Orleans Germond is ambitious young reporter Katherine Plumber.
Foster Rousseau plays the dedicated newsie Crutchie, Jonah Raser plays pompous businessman Joseph Pulitzer, and Natalie Wheeler plays big-voiced saloon singer Medda Larkin.
The play is directed by St. Johnsbury School teacher James Darden, while school instrumental/vocal teacher Heather Joy serves as music director. Tristan Slicer is the assistant director and Carl Johnson is the set designer.
The St. Johnsbury School Theatre Department presents “Newsies Jr.” Friday-Sunday, May 5-7 in the school auditorium. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) Sunday’s show is at 2 p.m. (doors open at 1:30 p.m.) Tickets are $6 or 4 for $20, and can be reserved online in advance at www.stjsd.org or purchased at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.