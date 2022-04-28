St. Johnsbury School Theatre Department Presents ‘Annie Jr.’ April 29-30

ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury School Theatre Department presents its spring musical, “Annie Jr.” Friday and Saturday, April 29-30 at 6:30 p.m. in the school auditorium.
Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Annie Jr. features everyone’s favorite little redhead in her very first adventure.
With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.
The role of Annie is played by Kaedyn Kendall, while Charley Villeneuve takes on the role of Miss Hannigan. Daddy Warbucks and his secretary, Grace, are played by Donley Johnson and Natalie Wheeler, respectively.
The play is directed by SJS Teacher James Darden, while School Music Teacher Heather Joy is musical director. Carl Johnson is the set designer and Tristan Slicer is the choreographer.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be reserved online in advance at www.stjsd.org or purchased at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.