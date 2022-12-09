Star Theatre Continuing Free Christmas Movie & Food Drive Tradition

The Star Theatre in St. Johnsbury will be showing a free holiday movie at 10 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Movie-goers are encouraged to take food items to donate to a food drive at the theatre. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Star Theatre of St. Johnsbury is once again partnering with the Vermont Broadcast Associates and The Caledonian-Record to host a free Christmas movie and food drive at the Star Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 24.
Santa Claus will be on hand again this year to greet children. The doors will open at 9 a.m., and the movie will start at 10.
The Star will be showing “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” It is rated PG and features the voice of Antonio Banderas. Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.
Tickets are free but must be obtained in advance at The Caledonian-Record office on Federal Street beginning Wednesday, Dec. 14, or at the Star Theatre on Eastern Avenue.
Everyone attending the event is asked to take a non-perishable food item to the theatre. All items gathered will be provided for distribution to needy families in the area through the food shelf at Kingdom Community Services in St. Johnsbury. Those who can’t attend the movie are also encouraged to drop off a food donation at the Star Theatre any time on or before Dec. 24.
“The Christmas season is a time for sharing and caring and the St. Johnsbury area is fortunate to have business leaders like Todd Smith of the Caledonian-Record and Bruce James of Vermont Broadcast Associates who once again are demonstrating the true meaning of Christmas,” notes information provided by Star Theatre.
Said James, “I’m thrilled that these free movies before Christmas have become an annual event at the Star Theatre as it’s a great time for parents and their children, and for all of us to share with those less fortunate among us. I’m extremely happy to be a part of this event and look forward to many more years.”
Al Bulay, owner of the Star Theatre, said he’s pleased with the success of the now annual event and the food collections; he credits Smith and James for helping to make it possible.
