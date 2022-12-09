Star Theatre Continuing Free Christmas Movie & Food Drive Tradition
The Star Theatre in St. Johnsbury will be showing a free holiday movie at 10 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Movie-goers are encouraged to take food items to donate to a food drive at the theatre. (Photo by Dana Gray)

Star Theatre of St. Johnsbury is once again partnering with the Vermont Broadcast Associates and The Caledonian-Record to host a free Christmas movie and food drive at the Star Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 24.

