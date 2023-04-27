MONTPELIER — Albany Community Trust won a $15,000 public arts award recently, issued by the Vermont Arts Council. It was one of six awards issued statewide.
The $15,000 award will go toward fabrication and installation of a river-shaped table, barn quilts, and Little Free Cantastoria at the Albany Country Store. A cantastoria is a theatrical form where a performer tells or sings a story while gesturing to a series of images.
Additional implementation funding of $3,000 was provided to Fairlee Community Arts to support installation of two murals under the I-91 underpass.
For this year’s competition, the Council received 25 letters of interest with project ideas for communities from across Vermont. After initial review of the submissions by an external panel, nine applicants were invited to develop full proposals for funding consideration.
“Communities around the state are tapping into the power of incorporating artistic expression into infrastructure improvements. We are proud to support these seven inspiring projects, which demonstrate the impact of art and creativity in activating our public places,” said Vermont Arts Council interim executive director Amy Cunningham.
Established in 2014, the program has supported 29 projects in 26 towns and 12 counties in Vermont. Applications for FY24 funding are now open, with a June 1 deadline for project pitches.
