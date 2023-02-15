The State House Chamber will be the site of the 2023 Farmers Night Concert Series on February 22, as Middlebury historian Bill Hart and others pay tribute to Rep. Alexander Twilight of Brownington as part of Black History Month.
“The Enigmatic and Charismatic Alexander Twilight: A Celebration of America’s First Legislator of African Descent,” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Twilight was elected in 1836 as the nation’s first legislator of African descent - and is also the subject of a new State House portrait by Katie Runde of Middlebury. Hart and others explore the story behind this energetic and inspired educator.
To complement the evening’s festivities, saxophonist and composer Ras Moshe Burnett will premiere a composition titled “Alexander Twilight.”
The Farmers Night Concert Series is a longstanding State House tradition that goes back over 100 years to a time when lawmakers entertained themselves in the House Chamber mid-week while away from home. Artists from around the state, in genres ranging from classical music to bluegrass to barbershop, perform in the well of the House Chamber each Wednesday night during the legislative session. The public is welcome.
The Series is presented by the Vermont Legislature and returns to the State House for the first time since the pandemic in March 2020. This year there are 12 weekly Wednesday performances, with the exception of a break for Town Meeting in early March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.