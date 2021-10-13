ST. JOHNSBURY — Steve Davie has been exploring the concept of living on the moon in his songwriting for over a decade.
He explores what colonization of the earth’s moon could look like. It’s not always idyllic. Davie’s message throughout his songs is clear: “wherever humans go, human nature goes with them.” His songs explore a full realm of stories both comic and tragic, from the social lives of water miners, the buying habits of lunar tourists, and the challenges of extraterrestrial agriculture. The culmination of Davie’s work resulted in a full-length album which was completed in 2019, titled “Come See Me on the Moon.” The album was produced locally by Dreamery Productions in Barnet. Davie describes the genre of his album as an intersection of folk music and sci-fi.
Due to the pandemic, an album release concert was postponed until this year. This Friday, Oct. 15, Davie will finally be sharing his album with the community. He has gathered friends and family to form his Moon Band. Fellow 5th Business bandmates Hannah Davie (bass, vocals, mandolin), and Nick Anzalone (fiddle) will be joining him, as well as Owen Davie (banjo, guitar, bass). Davie has also invited local folk duo Pipe and Slippers to join the Moon Band. In addition to performing Davie’s album, the Moon Band will also be performing four original Pipe and Slippers songs, written by Nathan Colpitts and performed by Colpitts on octave mandolin, guitar, and vocals, and Andrea Otto on vocals.
The performance is Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. in the Cabaret Room at Catamount Arts, 115 Eastern Ave. in St Johnsbury. The show is by donation at the door. Mask wearing and proof of vaccination is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.