ST. JOHNSBURY — StJ Art on the Street has announced a gallery stroll as part of September’s Final Friday event, from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 30.
The walk will feature the work of several Vermont artists in 12 storefront, sidewalk, and indoor galleries along Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue, including a reception at Catamount Arts for painter Ann Young in celebration of her exhibition, “In a Dangerous Time.”
The walk begins at 190 Railroad Street with a demonstration of printmaking techniques and the option to take home a freshly-pulled print of their own. Artist Stephen K. carries on the printmaking legacy of his intaglio studio location, creating a variety of designs printed on archival paper and quality fabrics.
At 142 Eastern, catch work by Lyndonville artist Nico Lima, whose practice includes painting, printmaking, and installation using living materials, such as worms, molds, and germinating seeds. His work investigates regional cuisine, terroir, agricultural infrastructures and sustainable models for living. Nico received a BFA from UMass Dartmouth and MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts. He teaches printmaking at the Littleton Studio School, and exhibits throughout the Northeast.
Across the street at Catamount Arts will be the reception for Ann Young’s “In a Dangerous Time,” a collection of paintings created in response to the artist’s feelings of grimness and despair when looking at the world beyond her own little sphere. Young’s richly colorful paintings depict people in varying degrees of difficulty navigating the intersection of helplessness and hopefulness.
Also at Catamount Art is an exhibition titled, “Slightly Irregular,” by the mysterious artist Chuck Trotsky. Trotsky’s new collection of paintings, often anachronistic, jarringly familiar and provocative, shine a light on our collective troubles and hopes. “Slightly Irregular” is in the Rankin Gallery at Catamount Arts.
Moving down Eastern Avenue, pop into Chrysalis Creative, a community sewing hub guided by core values of joy, sustainability, creativity, and community, where sewists are invited to connect, share resources, and access equipment and supplies perhaps not practical for a single sewist to own. Chrysalis Creative invites people to make a merit badge.
Further along Eastern Avenue, find pyrographer Ellen Adamson’s work at Ysbrydoliaeth (pronounced uh-sprid-OH-lee-eye-th), a curiosity shop specializing in artisan wares from around the world. Enjoy complimentary artisanal tea while admiring Ellen’s intricately wood burned carvings featuring delicate depictions of botanicals and traditional designs.
Across the street at Haven, a vintage furniture and housewares store for the modern home, enjoy new work from iconic Bread & Puppet creator Peter Schumann at Bread + Puppet at Haven with Agatha Italian. Haven homes a curated collection of antique, mid-century, and postmodern items for the seasoned or aspiring collector, as well as a satellite location for Montpelier’s Buch Spieler Records.
At No. 1 Eastern Avenue, Northern Express Care will feature work by St. Johnsbury’s own beloved Stephen Huneck, creator of Dog Mountain and countless sculptures, prints, books and other pieces celebrating the bond between people and pets.
Crossing the intersection onto Railroad Street, step into Art & Joy, a boutique of unique gifts celebrating innovative designers, diverse artists, and local makers. Art & Joy’s gallery is hosting a new show of augmented reality paintings by USC professor and animator Trixy Wattenbarger. Art & Joy will also feature an interactive color design window display inviting visitors to put their creative placement skills to use decorating the shop’s windows with colorful shapes.
Cosmic Cup Café, also on Railroad Street, currently features original hard-carved woodblock prints and original paintings by artist Sheri Howe, of Hardwick, who is inspired by capturing the natural world through storytelling. Meet Sheri and watch her demonstrate linoleum and wood block printmaking techniques outside the café from 4-6 p.m.
Further along Railroad Street, Whirligig Brewing is displaying the work of multidisciplinary artist Harlan Mack. Based at the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson, Mack employs blacksmithing, steel fabrication, painting, and oral storytelling to build an expanding constellated narrative inviting viewers and listeners into an imaginary future. Harlan’s life experience, exploration, and thoughts around identity, labor, perception, contemplation, fiction, community, emergence and Afro-futurism coalesce into an entire world created by the artist. It’s at Whirligig’s taproom from 4-9 p.m.
Across the street at the Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild, visit Rachel Laundon’s exhibit, “Metamorphosis.” A painter and sculptor raised in the Northeast Kingdom and living now in Waterbury, Laundon says that her happiness is to create every day, inspire creativity in others, and bring joy through her art. “Metamorphosis” is about a journey from water to air to the moon and beyond.
At 457 Railroad Street, enjoy photography by Pat Shine. Pat began her photography journey in New York City in the 1980s, and is now inspired by the rural beauty of Northern Vermont. A collection of Pat’s autumnal images will be on display for the gallery stroll.
Finish the Gallery Stroll with a short drive to The Golden Gallery, on Main Street, to peruse works by renowned painter Lawrence “Larry” Golden, retired St. Johnsbury Academy art instructor and prolific plein air painter. Larry paints every day without fail, has participated in Vermont Studio Center in Johnson, and has had numerous shows throughout the Northeast Kingdom.
A featured StJ Art on the Street artist for summer 2021, Golden shows and sells work at The Golden Gallery, open Wednesdays-Sundays from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The Golden Gallery will stay open until 6 p.m. on Friday.
StJ Art on the Street is a collaboration among the Window Warriors volunteers of the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild, Catamount Arts, Gary Ely, the town of St. Johnsbury, 142 Eastern, Travis Samuels, MSI Property Management, Northern Counties Healthcare, and Northern Express Care. StJ Art on the Street is supported by Maple Grove Farms of Vermont.
September’s Gallery Stroll is part of Final Fridays, a celebration of St. Johnsbury’s downtown community in partnership among Catamount Arts, the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, and the Town of St. Johnsbury. Following the Gallery Stroll is a free concert on Railroad Street (Catamount ArtPort in case of rain) presented by Clemmons Family Farm as part of the Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series.
For more information about StJ Art on the Street, visit catamountarts.org/visual-art/StJ-art-on-the-street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.