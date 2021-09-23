ST. JOHNSBURY — StJ Art on the Street announced its new fall show featuring the work of several Vermont artists in storefront, sidewalk, and indoor galleries along Railroad Street and Eastern Ave. The new show is free and open to the public.
StJ Art on the Street debuted during the pandemic when empty storefronts and shop windows were utilized as fine art galleries exhibiting works that could be enjoyed from the street or sidewalk. St. Johnsbury has maintained this walkable gallery while adding some indoor options including the galleries at Catamount Arts and Cosmic Cup Café on Eastern Avenue as well as Whirligig Brewing and the Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild on Railroad Street.
Art aficionados on foot might begin at the Shatterbox Gallery at 166 Eastern Avenue with the work of muralist Tara Goreau. A lifelong painter, Goreau has been creating large-scale work to inspire and represent communities since completing her first public mural as a senior at St. Johnsbury Academy in 2006. Goreau earned her BFA at Johnson State College in 2011 after studying at the Design and Arts College of New Zealand in Christchurch. She collaborated with local students to create the 16-panel “Musaic Project” mural, celebrating four seasons and four genres of music, and, most recently, a new public mural located on the retaining wall next to Catamount Arts at 115 Eastern Avenue.
Heading down Eastern Avenue, find Barbara Grey’s work at 142 Eastern. Grey earned her MFA at the University of Georgia in 1975, working primarily in fiber arts. She has shown her large, 3-dimensional fiber installations both regionally and nationally and served as the Director of Quinlan Visual Arts Center in Gainesville, GA, from 1980-1991, before moving to Vermont. In the early 2000s, Grey studied landscape painting in Italy. Since then, she has found painting en plein air to be an inspiring way to explore and appreciate the Northeast Kingdom.
The Cosmic Cup Café at 139 Eastern Avenue is showing photography by fine art event photographer Jackie Fox. Fox’s show includes a collection of medium format film photographs showcasing both urban and rural landscape. This technique of photographing is slow and methodical, resulting in capturing moments of natural beauty that may otherwise be undetected.
Catamount Arts is currently showing two exhibits. In the Fried Family Gallery, “Open to Landscape” features work by Elizabeth Nelson, Anni Lorenzini, Keith Chamberlin, and Terry Ekasala, including paintings and photography that explore landscapes in both realism and abstract form.
In the Catamount Arts Fireplace Room, a collection of work created by community members during the pandemic is on view. “Kingdom COVID Chronicles” features handmade sketchbooks by NEK residents of all ages documenting a month of life in lockdown in spring of last year.
Stop at 67 Eastern Avenue to enjoy an exhibit by Kelly Doyle. A Montpelier native, Doyle earned her MFA from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn in 1990. Much of her work involves transforming existing materials into works of art. Recent works include paintings on panels recovered from home demolitions, slipcovers no longer in use, and repurposed work pants. Doyle enjoys recycling with creativity: taking apart old things and making them into something vibrant and new.
At Northern Express Care on the corner of Eastern and Railroad, Andrea Pearlman’s work will be on display. Originally from Hartford, CT, Pearlman has lived in Vermont since the 1970s after graduating from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn in 1974. Pearlman’s paintings reflect the inherent push and pull of nature and the experience of dynamic movement. She paints primarily in oils but also hooks rugs and uses wool strips when working with fiber.
Lifelong painter George Pearlman will also exhibit work at Northern Express Care on Eastern and Railroad. Pearlman studied at Parsons School of Design, Pratt Institute, and Brooklyn College and was mentored by Hans Hofmann for over thirty years. He has also worked as an administrator at the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson.
Harlan Mack’s work is on display at Whirligig Brewing at 397 Railroad Street. Mack is a multidisciplinary artist based at the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson, Vt. He employs blacksmithing, steel fabrication, painting, and oral storytelling to build an expanding, constellated narrative that invites viewers and listeners into an imaginary future. This world is generated and inspired by Harlan’s life experience, exploration and thoughts around identity, labor, perception, contemplation, fiction, community, emergence and afro-futurism.
Cross the street to visit Central Café at 418 Railroad Street to look out work by photographer Shaun Terhune. Terhune grew up in Vermont photographing rolling green mountains, cows, maple trees, and tin sap buckets. As a teen, he hitched rides into the wilds of the White Mountains to tap into a rugged remoteness he could capture nowhere else.
The Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild is hosting an exhibit by the Book Arts Guild of Vermont. “Is This a Book?” challenges conventional ideas with books that open like accordions, hang like paintings, or might at first glance be mistaken for sculptures.
Cross Railroad Street again to see the dazzling work of Uganda native and Newport resident Mwanga William at Caplan’s on 457 Railroad St. A graduate of the Michelangelo College of Creative Arts, William works with oil and acrylic paints, cement, clay, and metal, as well as paper, wood, and fiberglass. His paintings and sculptures reflect African culture and lifestyles, and his work is on permanent display in schools, hotels, and churches throughout Uganda.
StJ Art on the Street is a public art collaboration among the Window Warriors volunteers of the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce; Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild; Catamount Arts; Caplan’s; the Town of St. Johnsbury; 142 Eastern; Garrett Property Management; Aine Baker; Rural Edge; and Northern Express Care.
For more information about StJ Art on the Street, visit https://www.catamountarts.org/visual-art/StJ-art-on-the-street.
