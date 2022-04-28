ST. JOHNSBURY — StJ Art on the Street has opened its spring exhibit, featuring the work of several Vermont artists in storefront, sidewalk and indoor galleries along Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue.
StJ Art on the Street debuted during the pandemic when empty storefronts and shop windows were utilized as galleries, exhibiting works that could be enjoyed from the street or sidewalk. St. Johnsbury has maintained this walkable gallery while adding some indoor options in restaurants and businesses along the exhibit’s route.
Rosie Prevost and students from St. Johnsbury Academy’s Photography II class have work on display at 457 Railroad St. In this exhibit, she and students present a series of photographs created with analog cameras, shot on film, and handcrafted in a darkroom using traditional silver gelatin materials. To learn more about Prevost’s work, visit rosieprevost.com.
Printer and painter, Sheri Howe will also exhibit at 457 Railroad St. A native of California, Howe now resides in Hardwick. She is inspired by nature and uses that inspiration to tell stories in her block prints and paintings. Learn more about Howe’s work at sherihowe.com.
Community College of Vermont will showcase artwork by Northeast Kingdom students at 166 Eastern Ave. Curated by Cindy Swanson, the show features work by Art and Design students created during the current semester at CCV Newport. To learn more about Art and Design at CCV, visit www.ccv.edu/academics/programs/art-design.
Additional art exhibits on Railroad Street include a Valery Mahuchy triptych at Boule Bakery; mixed media paintings by Chuck Trotsky at Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild; and Harlan Mack’s multimedia installations at Whirligig Brewing. On Eastern Avenue, find Joe Hallowell’s metal sculpture at Northern Express Care; Lyman Whittaker’s kinetic wind sculpture at St. J Distillery; and Material Drawing Redux: Drawn to Touch, featuring works by Boston-area artists, Debra Weisberg, Audrey Goldstein, Michelle Samour and Julia Shepley at Catamount Arts.
StJ Art on the Street is a public art collaboration among the Window Warriors volunteers of the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild, Catamount Arts, Gary Ely, the Town of St. Johnsbury, 142 Eastern, Travis Samuels, MSI Property Management, Northern Counties Healthcare and Northern Express Care. StJ Art on the Street is also supported by Maple Grove Farms of Vermont.
For more information about StJ Art on the Street, visit catamountarts.org/visual-art/StJ-art-on-the-street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.