StJ Art on the Street Debuts Summer Show This Saturday

ST. JOHNSBURY — StJ Art on the Street celebrates the opening of its summer show with a free Community Art Walk as part of the Hey St. J! #GetDownTown street fair celebration this Saturday, June 12 in St. Johnsbury.
The Art Walk invites community members to stroll among the StJ Art on the Street sidewalk gallery locations and meet the artists whose work is exhibited, including painter Larry Golden, who will be creating brand new work en plein air in Depot Square Park from noon-1 p.m.
The Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild gallery at 430 Railroad Street will show work from four paper artists in 4 Visions: Paper as a Medium.” Lian Brehm, Martha Elmes, James Frase-White, and Carolyn Guest, who are all teachers as well as artists, enjoy the charm, explorations, and challenges of working with paper as a medium. Meet the artists between noon and one in the Backroom Gallery to learn more about their paper storytelling adventures.
Catch artist Harlan Mack’s exhibit at Whirligig Brewing, 397 Railroad Street. A multidisciplinary artist based at the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson, Mack employs blacksmithing, steel fabrication, painting, and oral storytelling to build an expanding, constellating narrative that invites viewers and listeners into an imaginary future. This world is generated and inspired by Mack’s life experience, exploration, and thoughts about identity, labor, perception, contemplation, fiction, community, emergence, and Afro-futurism. Mack will be available for discussion and questions Saturday from noon to one.
Enjoy Alison Bergman’s large, whimsical installations at the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail Pavilion on Bay Street. Bergman’s work explores the nature of creative play through stacking, pattern, and color.
Cecelia Kane’s work will be on exhibit at Northern Express Care, One Eastern Avenue. Kane is a painter, fabric artist, performance, video, and earth artist whose work delves inside the universe of self and being. She’s performed and exhibited at many venues across the country including the Ruby Green Gallery in Nashville, Hallwalls in Buffalo, the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts at Emory University, the Atlanta Contemporary Art Center, SOHO20 New York, and the Ruth Bachofner Gallery in Los Angeles. Kane will be available for discussion and questions outside of Northern Express from noon to 1:00
Larry Golden’s collection of paintings featuring local landmarks can be viewed in the windows of 67 Eastern Ave. Golden has participated in the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson, and has had numerous shows in the Gallery at Catamount Arts. Golden taught art at St. Johnsbury Academy for 45 years and has been painting steadily, if not daily, for the last 50 years. Golden works often in oils and focuses on nature.
“I love to work directly from nature,” Golden says. “I start with the sky, I capture the correct light, and then I work from the distant mountains towards the middle ground and then the foreground. I concentrate first on aerial perspective. I am not concerned about color because when you paint on location, nature always provides the perfect color.” Golden will be painting at Depot Square Park on Saturday from noon-1 p.m.
Catamount Arts will open the doors to their Eastern Avenue arts center for the first time since mid-March of last year. The Fried Family Gallery will feature the works of local artists Liz Nelson, Anni Lorenzini, and Terry Ekasala. In the Fireplace Room, Kingdom COVID Chronicles, a collection of work created by community members documenting life in quarantine, will be on view.
For more information on Hey St. J! #GetDownTown events throughout the summer, including special shop and eat local incentives, visit catamountarts.org or discoverstjohnsbury.com.
