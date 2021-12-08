StJ Art on the Street announces its new winter show featuring the work of several artists in storefront, sidewalk, and indoor galleries along Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue. The new show opens Friday, December 10th, and will run through February 25th. StJ Art on the Street exhibits are free and open to the public.
StJ Art on the Street’s Winter 2021 show marks one year since the outdoor sidewalk gallery opened as a way to safely display art during the pandemic. Catamount Arts has maintained the walkable downtown gallery, changing shows every season, and adding indoor venues such as the Cosmic Cup Café, Whirligig Brewing, Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild, and Catamount’s Eastern Avenue galleries as businesses re-opened after 2020’s pandemic-related closures.
The new show features an abundance of riveting, colorful stained glass as well as lamps, paintings, and mixed media pieces. Artists Kathy Chapman, James Frase-White, Mary Tapogna, and Ken Leslie are exhibiting on Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue. Art from The Foundry Glass Workshop, led by Justin and Mary Ellen Hannington, will be displayed on Eastern Avenue as well.
Enjoy work by Kathy Chapman at 457 Railroad Street and 142 Eastern Avenue. A painter, stained glass artist, and restorer of stained glass windows, Chapman considers stained glass painting with light, and says being surrounded by color is “pure joy.” Chapman often starts her paintings with large color fields, letting images appear and disappear until a character reveals itself and a story begins. “What the story is,” she says, “I invite the viewer to decide.” Learn more about Chapman and her work at kchapman.studio.
Also at 457 Railroad Street is work by James Frase-White of St. Johnsbury. Inspired by art in many different forms ranging from children’s illustrations to fine art, Frase-White is an avid student of art history and culture. When not creating with glass or paper, he directs the Backroom Gallery at the Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild. Learn more about his work at frase-white.blogspot.com.
A recent transplant from Portland, OR, Mary Tapogna is showing work at 457 Railroad Street. Tapogna works with glass to create vibrant mosaics, and her work includes a wide range of both religious and secular portraits, crosses, rosaries, tables, lamps, and more. She makes portraits and lamps using various accumulated materials, images, and layering. Each piece is made from found and recycled materials gathered from Mary’s everyday surroundings. Learn more at marytapogna.com.
At Northern Express Care, One Eastern Avenue, find work by Ken Leslie, professor of Fine Arts at Northern Vermont University’s Visual Arts Center. Leslie has taught painting and drawing at NVU since 1984. His exploration of time and space has taken him to several residencies on and above the Arctic Circle in both winter and summer. Leslie paints and writes on a variety of themes including our place in the universe, a layman’s theory of relativity, the battle between nature and technology, and most recently light and dark on and above the Arctic Circle. His books and paintings are in many private and public collections around the world. Learn more at kenleslie.net.
At 67 Eastern Avenue, learn more about the Foundry Glass Workshop. The Foundry, a makerspace located in Lyndon Center, provides materials and expertise to assist community members with a variety of creative projects. They have recently begun offering stained glass classes led by Justin and Mary Ellen Hannington in the glass studio. To learn more, visit thefoundryvt.org.
StJ Art on the Street fans looking to see more stained glass around St. Johnsbury are invited to visit Natural Provisions at 537 Railroad Street, Grace United Methodist Church at 36 Central Street, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 1265 Main Street, United Community Church at 1325 Main Street, St. John the Evangelist Church at 49 Winter Street, and the St. Johnsbury History and Heritage Center at 421 Summer Street.
StJ Art on the Street is a public art collaboration among the Window Warriors volunteers of the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce; Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild; Catamount Arts; Caplan’s; the Town of St. Johnsbury; 142 Eastern; Garrett Property Management; Aine Baker; Rural Edge; and Northern Express Care.
StJ Art on the Street is brought to you by a Vermont Community Foundation Spark Grant and support from the Vermont Arts Council, the Vermont Curators Group, MSI Property Management, and Maple Groves Farm of Vermont. For more information about StJ Art on the Street, including the artists featured in the current exhibit, visit https://www.catamountarts.org/visual-art/StJ-art-on-the-street.
