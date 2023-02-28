Sometimes, when you gaze at a work of art, you see not just a visual artifact, but the seeds of a story. That’s what the next show at The Satellite Gallery is all about. “Story-Board” presents two artists, creating very different ways of drawing you in to their imagined worlds.
Cheryl Betz, who lives and works in Charlotte Vt., has been exhibiting art throughout New England for more than 20 years. “My paintings and mixed-media pieces reflect the interest I have in the shifting, impermanent nature of form, perception, memory, and thought, and in all that lies on the periphery of our understanding,” she says.
“The Short Story series examines our need to create stories from images we encounter, and how our memories of events become difficult to grasp and fictionalized over time. The pieces begin with found photographic prints and negatives that I rephotograph and then layer with wax and paint to alter the narratives. During the process, the work is drawn into and scraped back in an attempt to manifest the struggle for answers and the passage of time.”
In striking juxtaposition to Betz, the Satellite will showcase Janet Van Fleet, whose wall-hung figures are constructed from found and re-purposed materials, including wood, metal, wire, rubber, buttons, and glass. The large figures are half- to three-quarter human scale, and they are accompanied by smaller “companion” figures that are related by theme, material, or other association. Van Fleet is the founder of Studio Place Arts in Barre. Vt., where she has her studio.
Her work often makes reference to political, environmental, and social issues.
Martha Elmes, director of the Satellite Gallery, says this show should not be missed.
“We’re always pleased to represent exciting artists who are doing super cool things,” says Elmes. “Janet Van Fleet and Cheryl Betz make unforgettable statements through their mediums, and their individual stories will create a fun conversation between the bodies of work they bring to Lyndonville. This lively show will be a wonderful way to shake off the winter doldrums, so mark your calendars, and make the trek—short or long—to our colorful, light-filled rural gallery.”
”STORY-BOARD” opens March 3 and runs through the month. The gallery is open Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, noon-4. An artist opening party will be open held Sunday, March 12th from 5:00-7:00 p.m..
