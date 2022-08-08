ST. JOHNSBURY — Registration is open for youth actors in grades 4-6 to join a new troupe this fall for the production of a short play to be presented twice in November.
The production will be hosted by StoryTown Theatre, which is hosted by Catamount Arts in partnership with St. Johnsbury School’s CatCH afterschool program.
Starting Sept. 1, StoryTown Theatre participants will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. at Catamount Arts (Eastern Ave.) to rehearse a short play while developing acting techniques including the expressive use of voice, body, and imagination. The play will be performed Nov. 15 and Nov. 17. Participants are asked to make firm commitment to the ensemble by attending every session.
StoryTown Theatre is directed by playwright, actor, storyteller, and retired public school theatre arts teacher Tom Stamp, who has directed after-school theatre productions in Fairfax, VA, and Hinesburg, VT, and has taught drama in St. Johnsbury School’s CatCH program.
Children attending St. Johnsbury School grades 4 or 5 can register for StoryTown Theatre through the CatCH program; watch for paperwork to arrive in the mail mid-August. St. Johnsbury School students will meet after school and walk with staff to Catamount Arts, where they can be picked up after rehearsal or take the late bus home from school.
Students in grades 4-6 who attend a different school or who are home-schooled can register online at www.catamountarts.org. Parents must complete an online enrollment form after registering their children for StoryTown Theatre participation. Registration for StoryTown Theatre closes on August 26th.
