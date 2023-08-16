StoryTown Theatre Registration Opens For Grades 4-7

ST. JOHNSBURY — Registration has opened for StoryTown Theatre, an afterschool program for children in grades 4-7, beginning September 6.
StoryTown Theatre participants will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, September 6-November 29, from 3-5 p.m. Students will meet Mondays at the Catamount ArtPort in the Green Mountain Mall. On Wednesdays, they will meet at St. Johnsbury School.
Participants will rehearse and perform a short play while developing acting techniques. Participants are asked to commit to the ensemble by coming to every session. Performances are scheduled December 1, 6:30 p.m. at St. Johnsbury School, and December 2, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Instructor Tom Stamp is a playwright, actor, storyteller, and retired public school theatre arts teacher. He has directed after school theatre productions in Fairfax, VA and Hinesburg, VT and has taught drama in the St. Johnsbury School’s CatCH program. This is his second year leading StoryTown Theatre.
StoryTown Theatre runs in partnership with St. Johnsbury School’s CatCH afterschool program and is free of charge. Donations are welcome.
Children enrolled in St. Johnsbury School grades 4 or 5 can register through the CatCH program online. Children in grades 4-7 who attend a different school or are homeschooled can register for StoryTown Theatre at catamountarts.org. Registration for all students closes on August 30.
For more information go to catamountarts.org, call 802-748-600, or visit the Catamount Arts box office in the Caplan’s Building on Railroad Street.
