Second Annual Vermont Student Wildlife Art Exhibit and Awards Ceremony Announced
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Wildlife Coalition, a sponsor of the second annual Vermont Student Wildlife Art competition, recently shared details for the second annual student wildlife art exhibit and awards ceremony.
The “Give Wildlife a Voice” competition showcases the artistic talents of students from across the state, with the aim of promoting conservation and appreciation for Vermont’s diverse wildlife species. The competition includes grade 7-12 students, and entries are judged on originality, technique, and how well the artwork represents Vermont’s native wildlife species. The competition is sponsored by personnel from Vermont Wildlife Coalition, Vermont Wildlife Education Fund, and the Highland Center for the Arts.
The exhibit will be held April 21-30 at Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, and will feature drawings, paintings, and mixed media pieces that depict Vermont’s native wildlife species.
The awards ceremony will be held April 21 at 5:30 pm at the Highland Center for the Arts. During the ceremony, the top 10 winners will be announced. There will also be a special award this year to memorialize and honor Chelsea Wing Sikora, a dedicated wildlife advocate and artist.
“We are thrilled to host this wonderful event for the second year in a row,” said Keisha Luce, Highland Arts executive director. “It’s rewarding to see the creativity and passion that these young artists bring to their depictions of Vermont’s wildlife. We hope that this competition inspires more people to appreciate and protect our natural resources.”
For more information, visit the Vermont Wildlife Education Fund or the Vermont Wildlife Coalition website.
