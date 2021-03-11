Student Artwork On Display At NVRH’s Gray Gallery

ST. JOHNSBURY — Student artists from three high schools and one middle school are featured in the current exhibit at The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH).
Student art comes from the Arlington School, Danville School and Lyndon Institute. In addition to these high schools, the Cornerstone School 100 Cameras Snapshot Program will be displaying student work.
“The pandemic has been hard on young people,” Art Gallery Curator Jennifer Layn said. “Having a creative outlet, and finding artistic ways to make sense of the world is so important.”
Students at the Arlington School explore visual arts as a part of their social and emotional growth. The arts program is designed to teach technical skills with an emphasis placed on self-reflection and personal expression. Instructor Robin Wimbiscus, a professional artist and educator for over 30 years, is also assistant director at Arlington School.
Students enrolled in a visual arts course at LI learn self-discipline and freedom of expression through a wide range of artistic opportunities. Simultaneously, thanks to their instructors, Cynthia Camber and Bridget Atkins, they gain preparation for college, a professional career in the arts, or the opportunity to enjoy and explore visual art.
Danville School Visual Art students explore a range of mediums, techniques and art history. Two works of art, both by current 12th-grade students, were created during their dual enrollment course through Southern New Hampshire University. This program allows students to earn college credit, and to explore advanced level studies while in high school.
“While our hybrid schedule has posed some challenges, students have embraced their at-home studio time, and have created some amazing pieces,” Danville Teacher Abigail Bartell said.
Students in the 100 Cameras Snapshot Program were provided cameras, memory cards and instruction to enable students to tell their story of life during the pandemic through pictures. They learned to see their world from a new prospective and have documented their individual journeys as seen and felt through their own experiences.
“Through this program, we can equip students to see their perspectives and community contributions being uplifted onto a global platform, showing themselves that today, and always, they are the bigger picture,” said Jeanne Graham, of the Cornerstone School.
The gallery is located on the hospital’s main floor. The exhibit will be on display through April 26.
