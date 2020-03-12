Three seniors in the art program at North Country Union High School are curating a new exhibit of Diana Mara Henry’s photographs in color at the Red Wall Meeting Place and Gallery at 125 Main St., Newport, opening on March 18, from 4-7 p.m. The public is invited to a free festive reception that day. The exhibit is entitled “As Yet Unseen.”
Raiden S. Brown, Tarah Michelle Vasquez, and Lindsay Wiggett, students of April Caspari and Natalie Guillette in the NCUHS Visual Art Program, are gaining experience in their chosen paths for careers in the arts, including art history and criticism. Raiden, a Presidential Scholar and accomplished photographer, is headed to art school in Edinburgh this fall; Lindsay, an illustrator and graphic artist, will be going to SUNY Plattsburgh; and Tarah Michelle Vasquez, also a fine artist who works in charcoal, all contributed to the multi-faceted tasks of choosing and preparing the work for display.
“The Visual Arts Program at NCUHS serves hundreds of students each year within our Visual Arts Enrichment Program,” explains Natalie Guillette, Fine Arts Dept. Liaison and co-teacher in the Arts and Communications Academy at the high school in Newport. “Students who become involved may travel to places like Montreal, North Adams, MA, New York City, Europe, and several other more local destinations. We feel that enculturing a global perspective within our learners helps foster a deeper understanding of the world, a richer educational experience while with us during high school, and a desire to continue their travels as they enter adulthood. Equity is important to us, so providing a myriad of opportunities for students to become involved in our community to help raise funding for the trips is a priority. We are honored to be a part of this remarkable curatorial journey with Diana Mara Henry and her extensive body of work.”
Diana Mara Henry’s images “As Yet Unseen” were first developed as a project during her residency at Vermont Artist’s Week at the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson.. Unusual for her work, which is better known for its black and white photojournalism of the women’s movement, politics and the social scene in NYC, the images chosen by the students are all from color slide originals. They offer intriguing glimpses of people and landscapes, from a boy in the dunes of Cape Cod to a couple going to be wed in Haiti, Carnaval at the Waldorf Astoria, a Parisian grande dame at home, and lush nature scenes.
A portion of the sale of the fine art prints produced by special arrangement with Don Whipple will contribute to the arts program, with extra low pricing on the night of the reception or by advance sale. The gallery’s new neighbor, Hillmer’s on Main St. diner will provide treats.
The exhibit will be on view through May. The gallery is open from 3 on weekdays and on Sundays from 10-4 p.m. The artist’s website is www.dianamarahenry.com.
