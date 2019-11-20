LYNDON — Northern Vermont University’s American Meteorological Society (AMS) club talent show will be held Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at Alexander Twilight Theatre on NVU’s Lyndon campus.
The annual show, coordinated by NVU-Lyndon’s student-run AMS chapter, will feature students performing a variety of music, comedy, singing and dancing.
For more information, visit NorthernVermont.edu/Events.
