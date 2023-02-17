Students Invited To Join StoryTown Theatre

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts and the St. Johnsbury School’s CatCH afterschool program are inviting area students in grades 4-6 to join the StoryTown Theatre Troupe.
Students will meet twice a week at Catamount Arts to rehearse and perform a short play while developing acting techniques, including the expressive use of voice, body, and imagination.
Participants will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 9-June 1, from 3:30-4:45 at Catamount Arts on Eastern Avenue. Participants are asked to make a firm commitment to the ensemble by coming to every session. StoryTown Theatre will culminate in two performances June 2-3 at St. Johnsbury School. Registration is open through March 3.
Thanks to grant funding, participation in StoryTown Theatre is free. St. Johnsbury School students in grades 4 or 5 can register through the CatCH program. SJS students will meet at school and walk with staff to Catamount Arts. Following rehearsals, they can be picked up at Catamount Arts or take the late bus home from school.
Students who attend a school other than St. Johnsbury or who are homeschooled and are in grades 4-6, can enroll online at catamountarts.org by March 3. Early registration is encouraged.
A retired public school theatre arts teacher, troupe instructor Tom Stamp is a playwright, actor and storyteller. He has directed after-school theatre productions, and has taught drama in SJS’s CatCH program.
