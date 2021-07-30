Summer Dog Party Set For Aug. 7 At Dog Mtn.

ST. JOHNSBURY — Dog Mountain, home of Stephen Huneck Gallery, is hosting its 2021 Summer Dog Party on Saturday, Aug. 7.
“If there was ever a day for the dog, this is it! The dog days of summer have arrived and what better way to beat the heat than to bring Fido and Rover to Dog Mountain for a joyous celebration,” says Ali Ide, Director of Operations for Friends of Dog Mountain.
On the docket for four-legged friends and their two-legged companions are paths to walk, swimming for the dogs, live music by Gulf Coast blues artist Shrimp Tunes, eats and treats from the Tacos Del Reino food truck and more. “Satisfy your sweet tooth with local treats from Makin’ Maple and Sweet Seasons,” Ide says. “Participate in the fun-filled dog contests, lawn games, doggie agility course, magic show, and bounce house.”
Covered with green fields and meadows, dog ponds, hiking trails, and breathtaking views, the 150 hilltop acres of Dog Mountain are an enchanting location to run, romp, and play. Visiting families and their dogs can explore the vast grounds, the Dog Chapel with its newly-restored winged angel on the steeple, and the well-known Stephen Huneck Gallery. With hundreds of guests and dogs expected, “this is an event that you don’t want to miss,” Ide says. “We want to give a special thanks to our title sponsor, The Orange Rind, from East Burke.”
The free will be held rain or shine. The Vermont National Guard will be onsite for the day to host a pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic.
