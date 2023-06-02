Summer Guide 2023: Farmers Markets Bountiful In Region Jun 2, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FARMERS MARKETSVERMONTSt. Johnsbury, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Pearl Street parking lot. Lyndonville, Fridays 3-6 p.m., Powers Park.Bradford, Wednesdays 4-7 p.m., Denny Park, 22 N. Main St.Craftsbury, Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Craftsbury Common, 1422 N. Craftsbury Road

Danville, Wednesdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on the Town Green, opens June 21

Glover, Sundays 11 a.m.-2 p.m., town green

Greensboro, Wednesdays 3-6 p.m., town green, 81 Lauredon Avenue, opens July 5

Hardwick, Fridays 3-6 p.m., Atkins Field, 140 Granite St.

Newport, Wednesdays and Saturdays , 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Gardner Park

Peacham, Thursdays 3-6 p.m., Peacham Academy Green, 555 Bayley-Hazen Road. Opens June 22

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Bethlehem, Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Corner of Park Avenue & Main Street

Colebrook, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon, Colby Street

Lancaster, Saturdays 9 a.m.-noon, Centennial Park, Main Street

Lisbon, Thursdays 2:30-5:30 p.m., rain or shine, Walter Young parking lot next to Sunoco

Littleton, Sundays 10 a.m.-1 p.m., River Glen Senior Center, River Glen Lane

Woodsville, Fridays 3-6 p.m., Railroad Park, Route 302 Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 