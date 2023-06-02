Summer Guide 2023: Franconia Notch - An On & Off-road Cycling Destination

The Franconia Notch region of the New Hampshire White Mountains is becoming the destination for cycling enthusiasts throughout the Northeast offering opportunities for all ages and abilities. Bike tours, on and off road, provide access to a variety of terrain against the backdrop of scenic peaks and waterfalls.
The Franconia Notch State Park, consistently named one of the nation’s top state parks, hosts an 8.7 mile bike bath through the park on a paved multi-purpose trail travels past Echo and Profile lakes along the headwaters of the Pemigewasset River below the towering Cannon cliffs. A moderate ride northbound from the Flume Visitor Center, the route provides a relaxing southbound downhill ride back to your vehicle. A stop along the river or at either of the lakes for a soak in the mountain waters is highly recommended.
For off-road enthusiasts, the Franconia chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association (NEMBA) has developed a regional trail system. Parker Mountain in Littleton, N.H. features 23 miles of terrain (20% Novice/40% Advanced/40% Expert), a family-friendly pump track, and easy access to the downtown district for dining or shopping.
In neighboring Franconia, 30 miles of off-roading (30%/40%/30%) provide year-round access as the trail system is maintained for four-season use. Under the stewardship of the Bethlehem Trail Association (BTA) seven miles of family-friendly trails are located in the village with trails planned to link the Bethlehem and Franconia systems.
The Parker Mountain, Franconia, and Bethlehem trail networks are part of Bike the Borderlands network of eight communities extending across Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Quebec.
Also in Littleton, the Ammonoosuc Rail Trail runs 19 miles south to the town of Woodsville along the railroad grade. The trail is rough in places, mountain bikes are certainly recommended.
A popular road bike adventure, named “Four Notches and a Pass” by BikeNewEngland.com, is the 94-mile route with a total of 8,000-foot climb, 14-mile descent from the south into Bartlett, across the Kancamagus Pass and through the Franconia and Crawford notches. This challenging course provides some of the more breath-taking views of the White Mountains to be found.
The region offers a variety of on-road opportunities for terrain offering expansive valley rides with modest climbs to more aggressive treks with a variety of climbs on both primary and secondary roadways. The New Hampshire Department of Transportation offers a comprehensive map of routes throughout the region at https://bikethenorthcountry.com
Don’t have a bike or forgot your bike at home, the White Mountain Bike Shop located at the Franconia Inn on Route 116 in Franconia will put you on the road or trail with bikes for rent. If you want to bike without all the effort, Franconia Base Camp located on Main Street in Franconia offers a fleet of e-bikes for rent.
For more information, contact the Franconia Notch Regional Chamber of Commerce at 603-823-2000 or info@franconianotch.org
