The Kingdom Trails network spans across four towns, two counties and over 100 miles, making it a must-visit attraction for those looking to stay active during the summer months.
One hundred and four privately-owned properties make up the trails, as well as nearly 600 volunteers who play a role in maintaining the Northeast Kingdom route.
The NEK staple is renowned for its well-built and shaped dirt trails that drain well and are free of rocks and debris. The trails flow through pasture lands, forests, mountain sides and front yards with classic views of Burke Mountain and Willoughby Gap and neighboring ridges and winding rivers.
“The trails are fast and flowy, fun and accessible for all levels,” Kingdom Trail Association Communication & Education Director Lilias Ide said. “The geography of the area lends itself to incredibly fun meandering descents and climbs that are surprisingly fun as well.”
The Kingdom Trails Association offers daily, monthly and annual memberships. Membership is required to access the trail system and grants access to the Kingdom Trails network.
For those looking for a more mellow ride, 53 miles of the non-motorized recreational trails are adaptive mountain biking (aMTB) accessible. This means that trails with the aMTB symbol have been ridden and approved by aMTB users while also meeting the criteria of an MTB-friendly trail standards. However, Kingdom Trails still encourages all adaptive users to be accompanied by a support rider while using the network.
Kingdom Trails has both a suggested Beginner Loop and Intermediate Loop available for viewing on its website. The Beginner Loop is three miles with 300 feet of climbing on green circle doubletrack and singletrack trails. The Intermediate Loop is five miles with 600 feet of climbing and is on both green circle and blue square doubletrack and singletrack trails. Park at the Inn at Mtn View for access to Beginner and at the Village Sport Shop to try Intermediate.
The KT network is also interconnected with Burke Mountain Resort’s trails which offer more gravity, or steepness. Still very mellow in relation to most mountain biking trails, the mountain offers longer ascents and descents along with the option to utilize the lift to carry both yourself and your bike up the mountain.
The Burke Mountain trails offer a selection of steep technical downhill trails from the summit. The Burke trails also serve as a great introduction to the sport, with trail levels ranging from beginner to expert.
There are 12 downhill and 10 cross-country trails, as well as a park consisting of an expert jump, excavated and flow trails.
During the height of the summer, Rural Community Transportation (RCT) and Kingdom Trails also offer a free shuttle that transports riders and their bikes between trailheads, which allows riders to park and ride while avoiding travel on the roads.
The ‘Crown Connection’ runs Friday-Monday throughout the summer. The schedule can be found on the Kingdom Trail website or downloaded on the Transit app.
An Annual KTA Membership grants access to the Kingdom Trail network for both the summer and winter season. If purchased during the summer season, the membership is valid through the end of the following winter season. An individual annual membership costs $120, family annual membership costs $195 while over 70 years old and under seven years old are free.
Monthly memberships are valid for 30 days and cost $65 for individuals (16+), $95 for families and $45 for youth (8-15). Single-day memberships should be purchased for the date planned to access the trails. Day prices are $20 (adult, 16+), $35 (adult two-day, 16+), $12 (youth, 8-15), $20 (youth two-day, 8-15). Children seven and under are free.
Ide stresses that it is important to park only in designated parking locations to access the trails, since all land in the area is privately-owned.
Kingdom Trails policies and their Ride With Gratitude campaign are both outlined on the KT website.
The Kingdom Trails Welcome Center is located at 478 VT Rte 114 in East Burke and open Wednesday-Monday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. When the center is closed, information and hard copy maps can be found at the Welcome Center kiosk at the same location.
Because of the extensive trail network and wide variety of available ability levels, Kingdom Trails experiences both local riders and tourists. Information on how/where to rent equipment and local attractions and restaurants can be found on the KT website.
Throughout the season. Kingdom Trails hosts many clinics, group rides, camps, races and youth programs offered by third party organizations. While KT manages the permission for those organizations, they are not Kingdom Trails events.
Kingdom Trails does host a variety of events of its own, including volunteer trail work days, KT community chats, KT kids ride, and many more. A full list of Kingdom Trails events can be found online.
Tour de Borderlands 2023
Tour de Borderlands is returning for the first time since 2019.
From May through October, each network in the Bike Borderlands collaborative will host an event; with each event being different and ranging from group rides to scavenger hunts, to food trucks and community spirit.
There are seven stops on the tour, including: Circuits Frontières, East Hereford, QC, May 20; Coös Cycling Club, Gorham, N.H., June 3; Inland Woods + Trails, Bethel, ME, June 16; Kingdom Trails, East Burke, VT, June 23; Craftsbury Outdoor Center, Craftsbury, VT, July 22; North Country Tricycle, Littleton, Franconia, Bethlehem, N.H., Sep. 16-17; Carrabassett Region NEMBA, Carrabassett, ME, Oct. 21.
The Kingdom Trails event on Friday, June 23 will feature group rides, with both beginner/intermediate and advanced routes from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The trail route is yet to be decided.
From 5:30-8 p.m., there will be a gathering at Hazel’s Taproom in East Burke for pizza, brews, lawn games, trivia and giveaways.
The next day, from 8:45 a.m.-noon, will be KT Volunteer Trail Work Day. There are usually 20 slots open for this workday, with sign-ups being optional and on a first come, first serve basis. A pizza party with seltzers will follow.
More information at https://www.kingdomtrails.org/
