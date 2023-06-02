The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT) is a multi-purpose recreation and transportation corridor in Vermont that follows the former 93-mile Lamoille Valley Railroad line from St. Johnsbury to Swanton.
For the first time, the entire length of trail will be open this summer.
The four-season pathways support walking, hiking, cycling, horseback riding, snowshoeing, cross country skiing and snowmobiling. You can also leave the St. Johnsbury Trail Head and use a local trail that will take you into downtown St. Johnsbury where to find restaurants and shops.
The east end of the 93-mile trail begins in St. Johnsbury and travels west through the Northeast Kingdom towns of Danville, Cabot, Walden, Stannard, Greensboro and Hardwick. LVRT provides a safe and scenic experience for trail users while also providing easy access to amenities and activities in the region’s downtowns and village centers.
St. Johnsbury based Northeastern Vermont Development Association (NVDA) works with the Regional LVRT Council and the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) to provide the coordination and maintenance for the LVRT in the Northeast Kingdom.
The Council is made up of a diverse group of representatives including municipalities, businesses, outdoor recreation providers, economic development and chamber staff.
The Council coordinates volunteer initiatives, plans for programming and events, supports local and regional programming, maintenance of trailheads, trailside amenities and trail connections.
NVDA was awarded $64,000 for the development of an NEK-LVRT Regional Amenities Plan that will assess, identify, and prioritize locations for new trail amenities and enhancements to existing amenities.
VTrans does the maintenance of the trails and appreciates receiving notification of maintenance needs and issues related to the LVRT. Contact VTrans by phone or general email submission from the AOT website.
The phone number to call is 802-917-2458.
Photos of maintenance issues and a detailed description of the location or GPS coordinates are always helpful and will help VTrans to promptly respond and properly address the issue. Examples of maintenance items to report are trees and large branches down on the trail, sinkholes or heaves in the trail and flooding on the trail.
Public safety issues such as vehicles on the trail, unsafe activities, or violation of the Trail Etiquette Policy can be reported to the same phone number or email address.
Emergency needs and illegal activities should be directed to 911.
