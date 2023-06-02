Catamount Arts announced the line-up for the 2023 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series. Eleven free, family-friendly concerts have been scheduled in St. Johnsbury for every Sunday in July and August (minus 4th of July weekend) and for the last Friday of June, July, and August. Sunday concerts will start at 5 p.m. at Dog Mountain, and Friday concerts will start at 7 p.m. on Railroad Street.
The popular concert series began in 2017 as a 10-show series at Dog Mountain, St. Johnsbury’s renowned 150-acre dog park boasting hiking trails, art gallery, dog chapel, and regular live music. Additional shows have since been added at a secondary location on Railroad Street as part of Final Fridays St. Johnsbury, designated a Signature Summer Event by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
Long-time Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury fans will recall that the Series used to rely on an annual online vote in order to secure funding from the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation of Los Angeles. Catamount Arts and partners Friends of Dog Mountain and the Town of St. Johnsbury were recently awarded three years of funding by the Levitt Foundation, securing the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series through 2025. Find the complete 2023 line-up below.
Soul and blues duo Dwight & Nicole begin the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Series on Friday, June 30, on Railroad Street, as part of the summer’s first Final Fridays event. Final Fridays, on the last Friday of June, July, and August, begin with a downtown street festival starting at 4 and finish with a Levitt AMP concert at 7.
On Sunday, July 9, at Dog Mountain, catch Vermont’s own alt-pop singer/songwriter Hans Williams, at 5 p.m. The following Sunday, July 16, brings Scotland’s raucous pipe-and-drums power band Albannach back to Dog Mountain. Righteous reggae from Joe Samba is scheduled for Sunday, July 23.
Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury shifts to Railroad Street on Friday, July 28, with the return of the Adam Ezra Group and their high-energy folk-rock fusion. On Sunday, July 30, Brazilian hip-hop violin virtuosos B2Wins will be at Dog Mountain, at 5 p.m.
August at Dog Mountain includes R&B electronica from Mobley on Sunday, Aug. 6; indie-pop superstars Fox Royale on Sunday, Aug. 13, and folk-pop singer/songwriter Taylor Ashton on August 20.
Country/folksinger Diana DeMuth will play Railroad Street at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, and then Chicago’s funkified dancehall-infused LowDown Brass Band will play the season’s final Dog Mountain show on Sunday, Aug. 27.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series will take place every Sunday from July 9 through Aug. 27 at Dog Mountain and on the last Friday of June, July, and August at Final Fridays (formerly known as #GetDownTown) on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury.
Sunday concerts will take place at 5 p.m., and Friday concerts will take place at 7 p.m.
All Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series shows are free and family-friendly. Food and beverages, including beer and cocktails, will be available for purchase; please note that while picnicking is fine, no outside alcohol is permitted. For more information, visit www.catamountarts.org.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, which partners with towns and cities across America to activate underused public spaces through the power of free live music, creating welcoming, inclusive destinations. Presenting a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues and concert sites are community anchors where families, friends and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds come together.
Learn more at www.levitt.org.
