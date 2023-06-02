Catamount Arts announced the line-up for the 2023 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series. Eleven free, family-friendly concerts have been scheduled in St. Johnsbury for every Sunday in July and August (minus 4th of July weekend) and for the last Friday of June, July, and August. Sunday concerts will start at 5 p.m. at Dog Mountain, and Friday concerts will start at 7 p.m. on Railroad Street.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.