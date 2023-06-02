In the heart of Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom lies St. Johnsbury, a charming town rich in history and culture. St. Johnsbury and the surrounding areas offer a variety of cultural institutions that reflect the history, art, and natural beauty of the region.
One of the most renowned institutions in St. Johnsbury is the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium. Founded in 1889 by Franklin Fairbanks, this museum showcases natural history, with exhibits featuring regional flora and fauna, as well as a fascinating assortment of global artifacts. Its centerpiece is the only public planetarium in Vermont, where visitors can enjoy star shows and explore the universe in an immersive experience.
Down the street from Fairbanks Museum, you’ll find the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum and Art Gallery. This stunning architectural gem, with its Victorian library and art gallery, was gifted to the town by industrialist Horace Fairbanks in 1871. The Athenaeum’s art gallery hosts an impressive collection of 19th-century American art, including works by renowned artists like Albert Bierstadt and Hudson River School painters.
A short drive from town you’ll find Dog Mountain. Home of Stephen Huneck Gallery, in St. Johnsbury is a unique cultural institution devoted to dogs. The 150-acre property features a chapel, a gallery with works by the late Stephen Huneck, and trails and ponds for dogs and their owners to enjoy. Huneck’s whimsical, heartfelt artwork celebrates the bond between humans and their canine companions, contributing a distinct flavor to the cultural milieu of the region.
These cultural institutions in and around St. Johnsbury provide a variety of enriching experiences for locals and visitors alike. Each place tells a unique story – about nature, art, history, spirituality, or community – creating a vibrant tapestry of regional culture that defines and enriches the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.
Be Sure To Visit
St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, 1171 Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Art gallery/library. Website, stjathenaeum.org, phone 802-748-8291. The St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, a legacy of the Fairbanks family, is a private, nonprofit public library and art gallery located in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. A monument of the 19th century belief in learning, the Athenaeum was founded by Horace Fairbanks as a culture center for the town - a true “athenaeum,” providing a free public library, art gallery, and host for numerous educational events.
Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium, 1302 Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., seven days a week. Website, fairbanksmuseum.org, phone 802-748-2372. Lyman Spitzer Jr. Planetarium, located within Fairbanks Museum.
St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Museum, 421 Summer Street, St. Johnsbury. Website stjhistory.org, phone 802-424-1090. Hours Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.4 p.m. Nonprofit organization, acquires and preserves historic collections and conducts purposeful educational programs that interpret the rich heritage of St. Johnsbury.
NEK Artisans Guild, 430 Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury. Website nekartisansguild.com, phone 802-748-0158. Hours, Tuesday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Back Room Gallery, located within NEK Artisans Guild, same hours.
Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury. Website dogmt.com, phone 1-800-449-2580. Dog Chapel, Stephen Huneck Art Gallery onsite. All dogs all the time.
Cobleigh Library, 14 Depot Street, Lyndonville. Website cobleighlibrary.org. phone 802-626-5475. Hours: Monday noon-5 p.m.; Tuesday noon-7 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday noon-7 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. An inviting community center, providing programs, services, books and materials, public space, and information to all residents in the Lyndon area. The library connects people of all ages with opportunities to explore personal growth and develop a life long love of reading.
Satellite Gallery & Community Space, 71 Depot Street, Lyndonville. Phone 802-229-8317, website thesatellitegalleryvt.weebly.com. Hours Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, noon-4 p.m. or by appointment. A Lyndon Downtown Revitalization Corporation 501.3c organization designed to enhance the downtown. Hosts a variety of events that involve art, music, more. The Satellite has held monthly shows featuring Vermont artists since August 2019. Visitors from all over have stopped in to see the shows.
Highland Center for the Arts Gallery, 2875 Hardwick Street, Greensboro. Phone 802-533-2000, website highlandartsvt.org. Hours Wednesday-Sunday, noon 4 p.m. Exhibitions by renowned artists in Highland Center for the Arts’ art gallery, awash with natural light, clean lines, and the wood, leather and stone textures of Vermont.
The Museum of Everyday Life, 3482 Dry Pond Road, Glover. Hours 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Website museumofeverydaylife.org. A self service museum cataloguing of the quotidian - a detailed, theatrical expression of gratitude and love for the minuscule and unglamorous experience of daily life in all its forms. They celebrate mundanity, and the mysterious delight embedded in the banal but beloved objects we touch everyday.
MAC Center for the Arts, 158 Main Street, Newport. Phone 802-334-1966. Email macartscenter&gmail.com. Website maccenterforthearts.org. Hours Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mission: To nurture the community’s understanding, appreciation and support of the arts, cultural heritage, and humanities.
Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village, 109 Old Stone House Road, Brownington. Website oldstonehousemuseum.org. Phone 802-754-2022. Thirty rooms with more than 75,000 objects that tell the story of Orleans County. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places. A featured stop on Vermont’s African American Heritage Trail, the museum tells the story of African American Alexander Lucius Twilight, the first African American college graduate and state legislator in the United States and he built the museum’s namesake Old Stone House, which he called Athenian Hall. A perfect place for a picnic and no visit is complete without a walk up Prospect Hill.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Littleton Historical Museum, 2 Union Street (Opera House). Website littletonnhmuseum.com. Email lhistoricalsociety@gmail.com. Phone 603-444-6435. Caretakers and keepers of Littleton’s past. Hundreds of artifacts on display as well as carefully planned exhibits. Documents dating back to the late 18th century, written by the town’s early settlers. Museum motto, “We are the present, preserving the past, for the future!”
Crane’s Snowmobile Museum, 172 Main St., Lancaster NH, cranesnowmobilemuseum.com, 603-443-7272. Visitors see the evolution of riding through the years, from Ski-Doo machines first introduced in the 1960s, to the newer sleds of today. More than 100 snowmobiles with no duplications, and another 40 unique machines in storage. Ski-Doo and Arctic-Cat sled as well as ones from yesteryear, including Moto-Ski (later bought by Bombardier), and Rupp.
Lancaster Historical Society Museum, housed in 1780 Wilder-Holton House, 226 Main Street, 603-788-3004. Website lancasterhistorynh.org. Email TheLancasterHistorical Society@gmail.com.
John Wingate Weeks Historic Site, 200 Weeks State Park Rd. (Route 3), Lancaster. Set at the summit of Mt. Prospect, the house and grounds provide a 360-degree panorama of mountain splendor. Visitors can climb the old stone fire tower for even better mountain views. The estate was built in 1912 at the direction of John Wingate Weeks, leading conservationist, U.S. congressman, U.S. senator, and Secretary of War under Presidents Harding and Coolidge.
The Frost Place, 158 Ridge Road, Franconia, NH. Phone 603-823-5510. Website frostplace.org. Email frost@frostplace.org. A permanent home & museum for poets and poetry. On the National Register of Historic Places.
