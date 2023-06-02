Electric-assist bicycles, or e-bikes, are past the novelty stage now.
They are becoming more and more popular, say folks who rent them at All Around Rental in St. Johnsbury.
The variety that bicyclists have with mountain bikes, gravel bikes, fat tire bikes, hybrids, road bikes extends into the world of e-bikes.
All Around Rental in St. Johnsbury Center has that kind of variety in its e-bike rentals. Among its fleet of Velowave e-bikes is a Beachcomber bike, whose handlebars differ from the flatter mountain bike handlebar.
“We’ve been getting a ton of calls” for e-bike inquiries, said All Around Rental’s Phil Brown, shop owner along with Maggie Brown. “The bikes are popular. The [Lamoille Valley] rail trail drives that.” It’s elsewhere too; they rented an e-bike for a week to an out of town visitor. “She rode the bike from here to East Burke, and we saw her riding around everywhere around there all week,” Maggie said. Another person rented a bike to take on a moose hunting trip, Phil noted.
The bikes pack some weight. The Velowave Beachcomber is 68 pounds, while an electric-assist mountain bike is 78 pounds. The Beachcomber also comes with hybrid tires, skinnier than that fat tires on the mountain bike. As far as range, a single charge will be good for about 30 miles on both types, “although it really depends on the rider and how hilly the terrain is,” Phil noted. “These bikes have an all-electric option, so you don’t have to pedal at all if you don’t want to, but you’ll use up your charge quicker. The more you pedal, the longer the charge will last.”
A four-hour rental at All Around Rental is $50, scaling up to $75 for a seven-hour rental (8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.), and multi-day options, so $190 for two days up to $500 for seven days. All rentals require a reservation, and multi-day rentals come with a charger. Riders can pick up their rentals at the shop, or they can request delivery of their bike to a home, trailhead or park and ride within 15 minutes of the shop’s location at 1763 Memorial Drive. Visit online at www.allaroundrental.com/e-bikes
In New Hampshire, Rad Power e-bikes can be rented at Franconia Basecamp, located at 262 Main Street. Rates are $25 per hour, $40 for two hours, $59 four hours, and $79 for a full day.
All riders must be at least 18 years of age (12 with a parent or guardian) must have a valid government-issued ID, cell phone number, email address and major credit card. A credit card security deposit of $300 will be required for each e-bike rented. Minimum rider height is 4-11, maximum weight per bike 300 pounds.
Rad Power e-bikes can go up to 45 miles on a single charge. Reservations are required. Visit www.franconiabasecamp.com to book a bike rental.
