If you haven’t been to downtown St. Johnsbury recently, your next visit might feel different from what you’ve experienced in the past. Our town has gone through a totally transformational change over the past three years. Since the start of the pandemic, we can report a net gain of 31 businesses within the downtown district. That’s 31 commercial units that were vacant and are now bustling with activity, many of them restaurants and shops that bring a lot of vibrancy to the town. Add to that a full season of events—most of them free, family-friendly, and definitely all fun—and you have a recipe for a fantastic summer in St. Johnsbury.
And there’s even more to look forward to. The completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail–stretching 93 miles along the northern section of the state–is expected to bring thousands of new travelers to St. Johnsbury starting this summer. Stay tuned for more LVRT-related announcements and activities as the summer progresses.
Discover St. Johnsbury’s website www.DiscoverStJohnsbury.com and social media pages on Facebook and Instagram are the best places to stay up-to-date about what’s happening around town. Read on for a preview of some of St. Johnsbury’s signature summer events, and make sure to save these dates:
On Saturday, June 3, the 74th Annual Pet Parade celebrates our community’s love of pets of all kinds. This year’s theme is “Pet Art on Parade,” which celebrates the creative spirit of Vermonters and the animals who inspire them. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and proceeds up historic Main Street and ends with a celebration at Four Seasons Park. To learn more and pre-register your pet, visit www.stjpetparade.com.
The Food Truck Popup @ the Pavilion returns with more dates and even more food vendors! Due to last year’s epic demand, Discover St. Johnsbury has expanded the series to include the second and fourth Tuesdays of each summer month, June 13 & 27, July 11 & 25, and August 8 & 22, from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. Order dinner and dessert from the region’s favorite food vendors, listen to live music, and play a game of corn hole on the lawn at the Trailhead Pavilion (195 Bay St.). Details and the vendor lineup can be found at www.discoverstjohnsbury.com/foodtruckpopup
Partners Discover St. Johnsbury, the Town of St. Johnsbury, and Catamount Film & Arts are bringing back last year’s popular St. J Final Fridays series on June 30, July 28, and August 25. From 4 - 7 p.m., Railroad Street will be closed to motorized vehicles and filled with free live art demonstrations, family fun activities, a gallery stroll, sidewalk sales, a beer garden, free food, and more. At 7 p.m., the night closes out with a free Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series performance that turns the downtown into a concert venue. More details can be found at www.discoverstjohnsbury.com/finalfridays
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, presented by Catamount Arts, is also back with 11 free, family-friendly concerts at two St. J locations. In addition to the St. J Final Fridays concerts, enjoy shows each Sunday at 5 p.m. at beautiful Dog Mountain (143 Parks Road) from July 9 through August 27. Dogs are welcome! For the full line-up of world-class performers featured in the series, visit www.catamountarts.org.
Plus, the St. Johnsbury Farmers Market is back at its summer location on Pearl Street & Eastern Avenue each Saturday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The St. Johnsbury Town Band weekly concerts and free ice cream socials begin on Monday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Courthouse Park (1126 Main St.). Art exhibitions and live music takes place at venues all throughout town weekly, including at eateries, bars, and shops that are hosting trivia nights, concerts, art openings, and social meet-ups. You’ll find details about all of these events and lots more at www.DiscoverStJohnsbury.com/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.