If you haven’t been to downtown St. Johnsbury recently, your next visit might feel different from what you’ve experienced in the past. Our town has gone through a totally transformational change over the past three years. Since the start of the pandemic, we can report a net gain of 31 businesses within the downtown district. That’s 31 commercial units that were vacant and are now bustling with activity, many of them restaurants and shops that bring a lot of vibrancy to the town. Add to that a full season of events—most of them free, family-friendly, and definitely all fun—and you have a recipe for a fantastic summer in St. Johnsbury.

