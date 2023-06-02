Whether you live here year round or are just visiting the Northeast Kingdom, we all agree that summer is a wonderful time to explore and experience the beauty of the area and all it has to offer! The summer dance card is filling up fast with all sorts of activities with something for the whole family to enjoy.
June 2-4 is Lyndon Institute Alumni weekend and there will be activities and tours on campus for all classes. For a full listing of all the weekend activities at LI, visit their website www.lyndoninstitute.org.
The Lyndon Farmer’s Market will be in its new location in Power’s Park. Make your farm to table connection with some of the 30 vendors who will be there on Fridays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. until October. Kids can enjoy the playground and bring their swimsuits because Fridays are also open swim afternoons at the pool.
The 52nd Annual Burklyn Summer Craft Fair takes place on Saturday, July 1 in beautiful Bandstand Park in downtown Lyndonville. Glorious crafts from over 20 artisans, great food and music and the event is dog-friendly.
Two weeks later on Saturday, July 15 is the 42nd Annual Stars and Stripes Parade and Festival, a much anticipated and celebrated summer tradition. A huge parade starts the day off at 10 a.m. through downtown Lyndonville followed by a children’s show by Pirate Man Dan, food, live music and vendors in Bandstand Park until 3 p.m.
Along with these special events, many activities provide something for everyone. Weekly band concerts start on Wednesday, June 21 at 7 p.m. in Bandstand Park and continue through Aug. 16.
Take a bike ride on Kingdom Trail network (www.kingdomtrails.org) or visit one of the five local covered bridges. The Cobleigh Public Library Summer Reading Program registration starts June 1 and there are a ton of activities planned right through Aug. 4. Also check out a fishing pole or two and hit some of the local rivers or lakes. (www.cobleighlibrary.org).
Look for Family Fun Fridays, special camps for kids, swimming and fun at Power’s Park, pick your own strawberry opportunities and of course, visit one of several local eateries for some delicious ice cream!
Wrapping up summer is the Caledonia County Fair, which runs from Wednesday, Aug. 23 to Aug. 27 in Mountain View Park.
Visit Lyndon this year and explore all the area has to offer. Get together with old friends or make some new ones and enjoy this sweet summer season! For more information, visit www.lyndonvermont.com or follow the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook!
