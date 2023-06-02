NORTH COUNTRY/NORTHEAST KINGDOM — Three years after a COVID-19 shut down, the summer festival circuit is back in full swing.
This year the calendar is packed with single- and multi-day music events and season-long music series, giving music lovers many opportunities to get their fix.
The following are some notable “dates to circle” as you plan your summer concert schedule.
FIRST FRIDAY ARTS
June 2, July 7, Aug. 4
Littleton First Friday Arts returns with three headliner concerts at the Riverfront Stage: The Patrick Ross Band with Kat Boylan on June 2, What? with Chickweed on July 7, and the Van Burens with Jonee Earthquake Band on Aug. 4.
Those shows cap the monthly celebration of arts and culture in downtown.
Admission is free. For more info visit https://www.facebook.com/littletonculturalartscommission
NEWPORT SUMMER STROLL
June 3, July 4, Aug. 5, Sept. 2
The monthly Newport Summer Stroll event returns with free live music at Gardner Park.
Featured will be Tritium Well on June 3, ETA (with fireworks) on July 4, The Marcus Daniels Band on Aug. 5, and Jaded Ravins on Sept. 2.
For more info visit https://www.newportrecreation.org/summerstroll.html
SMALL TOWN LOUD FEST
June 24
Founded in 2011, the annual Small Town Loud Fest returns to Lancaster Town Hall on June 24.
The all ages, alcohol-free event will feature a lineup of hardcore, metal and other acts and proceeds will go to support Tri-County CAP homeless shelter services.
For lineup, schedule and other information visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064801662836
A LITTLE BIT COUNTRY, A LITTLE BIT ROCK & ROLL MUSIC FESTIVAL
June 24
The “A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock & Roll” Music Festival takes place June 24 at Melody Mountain Farm in Warren, N.H.
The packed lineup features Jodie Cunningham, Samantha Rae, Rebecca Turmel and more.
For the full lineup and schedule visit https://melodymountainfarm.com/
NEW HAMPSHIRE HARDCORE FEST
June 29-July 1
New Hampshire Hardcore Fest returns for its second year at the Loading Dock in Littleton.
The event will feature 13 bands from six different states over three days from June 29-July 1.
For more info visit https://newhampshirehardcore.wixsite.com/fest
LITTLETON CONCERTS IN THE PARK SERIES
June 30-Sept. 1
The weekly Concerts in the Park Series returns to the Remich Park pavilion on Friday evenings.
The lineup features Country Roads (June 30), Still Kickin’, The Boneshakerz (July 7), Young Rust: The Ultimate Neil Young Tribute Experience (July 14), The Mike Goudreau Band (July 21), Nick’s Other Band (July 28), Bob Pratte Band (Aug. 4), Follicly Challenged (Aug. 11), The Brothers Grateful Blues Band (Aug. 18), Parker Hill Road (Aug. 25), and Raized On Radio (Sept. 1).
For more info visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/2076090746006406/
JEEZUM CROW FESTIVAL
July 7-8
The Jeezum Crow Festival returns July 7-8 to Jay Peak Resort.
Held in the 3,000 capacity Stateside Amphitheater, the two-day jam band festival features day one headliners Leftover Salmon (bluegrass, rock, country, and Cajun/Zydeco) and day two acts The Devil Makes Three (bluegrass, old time, country, folk, blues, jazz, and ragtime) and Yonder Mountain String Band (progressive bluegrass).
For more information visit https://www.jaypeakresort.com/jc23
LEVITT AMP ST. JOHNSBURY MUSIC SERIES
July 9-Aug. 27
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series returns July 8-Aug. 27with an 11-show series.
The free, family-friendly shows will be held at two St. J locations: Dog Mountain (the traditional venue since 2017) and Railroad Street (as part of the monthly Final Fridays! event on June 30, July 28 and Aug. 25).
This year’s lineup includes Dwight & Nicole (soul and blues), Hans Williams (Vermont singer songwriter), Albannach (Celtic tribal), Joe Samba (reggae soul), Adam Ezra Group (classic folk rock), B2Wins (pop violin duo), Mobley (electronica), Fox Royale (indie rock), Taylor Ashton (folk singer/songwriter), Diana DeMuth (country and folk), and the Low Down Brass Band.
For more info visit https://www.catamountarts.org/shows-and-events/levitt-amp-st-johnsbury-music-series/
ROCKIN’ THE PARK
July TBA
The Rockin’ The Park outdoor music series will return to Centennial Park in Lancaster.
A full lineup and schedule will be posted to https://www.facebook.com/rockintheparkLancaster/
JERRY JAM
July 14-16
After a quarter-century in New Hampshire, the three-day Jerry Jam music festival will move across the border to the Pransky Farm in Cabot, Vt.
Jerry Jam 26 takes place from July 14-16 and will feature a mixture of new acts and familiar faces such as the Jerry Garcia Band (featuring Melvin Seals), Pink Talking Fish, Kung Fu, and Dogs In A Pile (featuring Jerry Jam veteran Hayley Jane).
For more information go to www.jerryjam.com
NORTH COUNTRY CHAMBER PLAYERS
July 15-Aug. 13
The North Country Chamber Players will hold its annual summer music festival July 15-Aug. 13.
The five week classical music performance series will feature a different weekly theme and rotate through eight locations in seven communities.
It opens with favorites by Bach, Haydn and Mozart at Franconia’s Dow Field and concludes with work by musicians of African heritage at Whitefield’s Mountain View Grand.
For a full schedule and weekly show descriptions https://northcountrychamberplayers.org/
MAPLE ROOTS FESTIVAL
July 22
Catamount Arts is co-sponsoring The Maple Roots Festival at the Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks in Montpelier on July 22.
Established in 2021 by a coalition of independent musicians to benefit the regional music scene/community during the pandemic, the day long, family friendly festival features live music, local food and beverages, and more.
Confirmed performers include funk act Soule Monde and the 17-member Vermont Jazz Ensemble.
For more info visit https://www.maplerootsfest.com/
CABOT ARTS AND MUSIC FESTIVAL
July 28-29
The Cabot Arts and Music Festival on July 28-29 will feature 10 bands over two days on the village common.
The multi-genre festival opens Friday with a Cajun dance party with Pointe Noir Cajun Band and a full bill of artists Saturday headlined by Kat Wright, Vance Gilbert and Barika.
The event also includes dance, arts and crafts, food trucks, kids activities, and more.
For details visit https://www.cabotarts.org/arts-and-music-festival
MOUNTAIN MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL
Aug. 11-13
The Mountain Music & Arts Festival takes place Aug. 11-13 at Melody Mountain Farm in Warren.
The packed lineup features UPROOTED, Roots of Creation, Joe Samba, Kat Wright, and more.
For the full lineup and schedule visit https://melodymountainfarm.com/
PAMFest
Aug. 12
Following news the Peacham Acoustic Music Festival would not continue, PAMFest will return as scaled-down, one-day event on Aug. 12.
It will be staged by a new organization, Peacham Arts and Music Plus, and feature concerts, jam sessions and workshops.
For more information — including the TBD performance lineup and schedule — visit https://pamfest.org/
AUGUST WEST FESTIVAL
Aug. 12
The 19th Annual August West Festival takes place Saturday, Aug. 12 on the Jay town green.
The Grateful Dead themed celebration features food and drink, arts, crafts, and free music from Dead Sessions Lite and Rick Redington & The Luv.
The event takes place the day before Joe Russo’s Almost Dead plays at Jay Peak’s Stateside Amphitheater.
For more visit www.jaypeakresort.com/aw23
