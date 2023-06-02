It’s show time in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country - with a number of talented local thespians - from novice to seasoned - ready to deliver entertainment ranging from an original comedy based on local lore near the Quebec border at the Haskell Opera House later this summer to the annual fun happening in the red barn that’s home to the Vermont Children’s Theater in Lyndon-Burke line on scenic Darling Hill Road.
The summer show for the youngest actors at the Vermont Children’s Theater features an original new play, by VCT alum and Millers Run music teacher Lydia Ham, with her premiere of Westward Home!
The show will be July 6-9 with evening performances and a Sunday matinee; two other children’s theater productions will follow in July.
A special treat awaits theater-goers this summer when another locally-written, original production, the Bride of Memphre, is put up by the Borderline Players at the Haskell Opera House Aug. 18-20 and 25-27.
Borderline Players
Writer and director Ross Murray shared how the story transformed at his hand and the theater company’s vision to be their summer production. He has shifted from community journalism to writing comic novels and a humor column that led to someone complimenting him on the quality of the dialogue.
That led him to decide to try his hand at play writing.
“In 2019, I wrote and directed All Together Now, which is built around the legend that the former Beatles almost reunited at the Haskell Library here on the border. (In researching this, I couldn’t find any evidence that such a meeting was ever planned, but it’s entered the local mythology.) The play also incorporated historic events, specifically Mac’s Party up in Holland in the summer of 1973.
The show was a success and, from my perspective, one of the most satisfying artistic ventures I’d ever undertaken.”
“I really enjoy the idea of legends. On the one hand, they are ‘true’ in the sense that everyone knows them, they are a part of our identity. But they are also stories, and stories can be retold or revised or bent or used to tell other stories. They are a great base on which to build something new,” he said.
This summer’s show is likewise inspired by the stuff of local border legends.
“For my new play, the legend in question is the Memphremagog lake serpent. Some swear it’s real, some say it can’t be, some believe it’s unlikely but fun to imagine anyway,” he shared.
Murray said, “The play opens with a wedding on Blueberry Point, on this side of the border. Just as the couple are saying their vows, a stranger emerges from the lake claiming he has had an encounter with the lake serpent. Then, shocking the wedding party, he gets down on one knee and proposes to the bride. Because of his brush with the lake creature, he is convinced that he must marry this girl or the world will end.”
Memphre is at the centre of the piece, but it’s really about how far we’re willing to believe, whether it’s in a mythical lake creature or that we’re destined to be with the one we love. How do we believe in something when there’s no clear evidence?
“As with All Together Now, the characters are from Vermont and Quebec, English and French, again reflecting our border community. It’s a fun summer comedy with some veteran Borderline Player actors and some newcomers as well, again from Vermont and Quebec. I’m very excited to share it, and I hope people enjoy it.”
For more information, visit https://borderlineplayers.org/
Vermont Children’s Theater
Once again, the red barn on Darling Hill Road on the Burke/Lyndon line will come to life all summer long with the voices of happy young actors and actresses, who will perform plays in which everyone who auditions is guaranteed a place on stage - and a boost to their self-esteem!
This summer, the VCT will offer Westward Home, The Wizard of Oz (youth edition), and Boublil and Schönberg’s The Pirate Queen
For Westward Bound, the show will be: July 6 at 7 p.m., July 7 at 7 p.m., July 8 at 7 p.m., July 9 at 2 p.m.
The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition
Performance dates: July 13 at 7 p.m., July 14 at 7 p.m., July 15 at 7 p.m., July 16 at 2 p.m.
Boublil and Schönberg’s The Pirate Queen
Performance dates: July 20 at 7 p.m., July 21 at 7 p.m., July 22 at 7 p.m., July 23 at 2 p.m.
Westward Home is an original musical written by VCT alum and director Lydia Ham specifically for VCT’s youngest cast.
Westward Home directed by Dan O’Reilly and Lydia Ham, music direction by Dave Tisdell.
Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition directed by Crenshaw Lindholm and Micheal Lamontagne, music direction by Dave Tisdell.
Pirate Queen: directed by Crenshaw Lindholm and Lydia Ham, music direction by Mark Violette.
For more information, visit https://www.vermontchildrenstheater.com/
The Weathervane Theatre
The award-winning Weathervane Theatre kicks off its 58th season on June 9 with the international musical phenomenon Jersey Boys.
Known for performing in its signature style of alternating repertory, patrons can experience several different productions over the course of one week as the Weathervane presents nine different shows over the course of its 4-month season.
Titles include Jersey Boys, Stones in His Pockets, Mamma Mia!, Honky Tonk Laundry, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Meteor Shower, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Guys and Dolls, and Primary.
The Weathervane also presents its family (and pet) friendly Picnic with Patchwork series outside the Weathervane every Friday in July and August at 11 a.m. Pack a lunch, bring a blanket (and the dog) for this beloved Theatre for Young Audiences series.
Weathervane’s summer theatre day camp, Windsock, returns July 31 - Aug. 12. Offering 1 and 2-week camp options, these sessions provide the building blocks of theatre with all the fun of the typical summer day camp experience, culminating in a camp show on Weathervane’s outdoor stage.
Rounding out Weathervane’s programming are special events.
From FREE Shakespeare in the Park (June’s North Country Shakes) to our entertainment series (July’s Nights of Northern Lights Series) to the enhanced Patchwork production on the Mainstage (The Old Man and the Old Moon), there is truly something for everyone at the Weathervane this season.
Any current student enrolled in a Coös County high school is eligible to receive (1) FREE ticket to the Mainstage production of choice between June 28 and Oct. 14. To redeem email a copy of your student ID to jorge@weathervanenh.org. Subject to availability.
Producing Art Director Ethan Paulini in his welcome for The Weathervane’s 58th season, wrote, “In my 11 years associated with the Weathervane, I have never been more optimistic about what lies ahead. From a robust and eclectic array of programming choices to the unmatched company of artists and technicians we have assembled from all corners of the country, this will be a season for the history books, literally!”
“Starting with the record-breaking Jersey Boys and ending with Weathervane’s first ever commission, Primary, the Weathervane is here for all of us,” shared Paulini. “From the nationally recognized artists who create the World Class productions to the students who will attend our numerous school day matinees, we are working to give you an experience that makes coming to the Weathervane unforgettable from start to finish.”
Paulini went on, “Frankie Valli, Steve Martin, Dolly and Reba, Shakespeare, Abba, Miss Adelaide and a whole host of unforgettable characters and voices, are primed and ready to entertain the North Country … And stay tuned for some surprises!”
The Weathervane Theatre is located in Whitefield, N.H. Visit https://weathervanenh.org/ for more information.
Colonel Town Players
Also in New Hampshire’s North Country, Colonel Town Players in Lancaster has a long, proud history of theater.
This summer, John Quigley, a board member and co-director for the summer show, shared the company will present School of Rock.
Most of the shows for the play have already been enjoyed, but you can still catch one today or tomorrow, June 3 and 4!
Based on the Paramount movie by Mike White with Book by Julian Fellowes and Lyrics by Glenn Slater as well as New Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, will be presented by Colonel Town Players on May 26, 27, 28 and June 2, 3, 4.
Performances at the Lancaster Town Hall, located at 25 Main Street, Lancaster, NH.
All are welcome at Colonel Town Players Annual Meeting on June 25th at 6 p.m. at the Lancaster Town Hall. Follow Colonel Town Players of Lancaster, Inc on Facebook for more information on upcoming auditions and productions.
For more information, visit https://colonel-town-players-of-lancaster-inc.square.site/
