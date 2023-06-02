It’s show time in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country - with a number of talented local thespians - from novice to seasoned - ready to deliver entertainment ranging from an original comedy based on local lore near the Quebec border at the Haskell Opera House later this summer to the annual fun happening in the red barn that’s home to the Vermont Children’s Theater in Lyndon-Burke line on scenic Darling Hill Road.

