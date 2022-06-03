It’s no secret that Lake Willoughby is a classic summer destination.
But, this year, visitors to the National Natural Landmark will find things a bit different as years-in-the-making construction takes over the state property at the South End of the glacial lake.
“The South End area is going to be an active construction site this summer and visitors should follow directional signage to ensure they are safely using the area,” said Lou Bushey, a stewardship forester with the Vermont Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation who has been overseeing the property for many years.
“Our project will undoubtedly have an impact on the use this summer but, once completed, we will have addressed the safety and water quality issues associated with the current parking areas, installed necessary facilities to ensure the area is clean and made modifications to trails and parking that will make the area accessible to wider segment of the population,” Bushey added.
FPR’s project will dramatically expand off-road parking at the South End as well as improve trails and facilities at the often over-capacity area. Currently, most park and walk along the road, causing a myriad of safety issues.
“The primary focus of this summer’s project is to establish safe off-road parking and to develop the formal car-top boat access,” Bushey said. “This will likely eliminate all access to the existing roadside parking areas.”
An overflow lot on the South side of the Notch House, constructed last year, will likely be the only parking available during this summer’s construction.
“The Agency of Transportation will be initiating work along the highway right-of-way very soon to address some of the water quality issues and to establish a safer road shoulder for the public to walk along the highway,” Bushey explained in mid-May. “This will make accessing the overflow lot much easier as summer approaches.”
Staff will be on-site to manage traffic and respond to guests’ questions, and a Twitter account — @WilloB_Updates — will be utilized to keep the public up-to-date as the project evolves.
“Forests, Parks and Recreation will work with the contractor to ensure that the impacts from the construction will be minimized throughout the project implementation,” said Bushey. “There will be closures throughout the summer as different elements of the project area are completed, but if it is safe for the public to access certain areas we will be doing our best to accommodate that use.”
While the municipal beach on the North end of the Lake will be open as usual, Bushey recommends having a backup plan if you are set on swimming or playing on the sand.
Other area beaches include Crystal Lake State Park (Barton), Prouty Beach (Newport), Brighton State Park (Island Pond), Boulder Beach State Park (Groton), Harvey’s Lake (Barnet), Joe’s Pond (Danville) and Seymour Lake (Morgan).
Visitors to the area can find information about the numerous hikes in the region by utilizing TrailFinder at trailfinder.info. There are a large number of trails in nearby Willoughby State Forest with trails ranging from moderate to strenuous — the most frequented being Mount Pisgah and Pulpit Rock — that offer stunning views of Lake Willoughby and the Northeast Kingdom.
Bushey also points to Sentinel Rock State Park, located just two miles up Hinton Hill Road from the lake. The free park offers a small network of accessible trails and stunning views across the town of Westmore.
The nearby Bald Mountain, the third-highest peak in the Northeast Kingdom, offers a 360-degree fire tower view of Lake Willoughby, Seymour Lake, Lake Memphremagog, parts of the Green Mountains and all of the White Mountains. A newly restored shelter can also be found at the summit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.