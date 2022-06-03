Sometimes a boat ride is more than just a boat ride.
And that’s what Northern Star Cruises on Lake Memphremagog in Newport is all about.
They’ve got jazz. They’ve got country. They’ve got astronomy.
And they even have a little Han Solo.
“We did a Stars Wars night last year,” said David M. Converse, president of the non-profit organization Memphremagog Community Maritime - which owns and operates the 49 passenger boat known as the “Northern Star.”
According to its web site, the Northern Star was built in 2002 and was inspired by boat designs from the “Roaring Twenties.” It is 65 feet long with handicapped accessible restrooms. The main deck is climate controlled. There’s a pub room on the lower deck and fantastic views available on the upper deck.
The Northern Star cruises at approximately 10 knots and features a hull design that makes for a smooth trip. Guests can even visit the Northern Star’s “Pilot House” and visit with the Captain.
But it’s the theme cruises that have made the Northern Star such a popular destination.
The themes have included a Jimmy Buffett night, a murder mystery night, a pirate cruise, a Speakeasy night, a 4th of July cruise, a Farm to Table specialty dinner night, a “Wild, Wild West” theme, a “Taste Around The World” night, a jazz night with live music and a very popular “Starry Starry Night” cruise that includes meteorologists who discuss the stars in the sky.
“They explain the constellations and stuff,” said Converse. “We did that twice last year. That was quite successful.”
The two-hour cruises aboard the Northern Star are expected to begin in June and Converse said each ride around the lake will be a lot of fun.
“We had a five piece band on the boat last summer,” said Converse. “We might do a country-western night…We have dinner cruises twice a weekend on Friday and Saturday night. We have a brunch cruise on Sunday morning at 11 o’clock. The local restaurants cater the food for us. We also charter the boat for private cruises.”
Dinner cruises can accommodate up to 36 people.
The Northern Star, formally known as the “Moonlight Lady,” was brought to Newport in the fall of 2012 from its former home on Lake Champlain in Burlington by Newport resident Chris Johansen.
With no way to transport the 112,000-pound vessel by water, the boat was loaded onto a flatbed truck and transported south on Interstate 89 to White River Junction and then north on Interstate 91 to Newport.
At dawn on Nov. 27, 2012, a crane lifted the boat off the truck and into its new home in Lake Memphremagog.
The boat was then renovated and renamed the Northern Star.
Cruises began in the spring of 2013 and continued until the fall of 2017.
In July of 2018, the community-based Memphremagog Community Maritime organization was formed and obtained a 501 (c) (3) non-profit designation. The organization then purchased the Northern Star in the fall of 2019 with the help of local donors.
The Northern Star operates from the City Dock next to the Gateway Center at 84 Fyfe Dr. in Newport. It is named after the star “Polaris” - also known as the North or Northern Star which is a constant bright and easily recognizable light in the sky which can guide travelers.
The Northern Star also serves as a “floating classroom” providing environmental and ecological education to students across the Northeast Kingdom.
Last year, the boat embarked on well over 100 cruises around the lake carrying more than 5,500 passengers.
Converse said the goal is to keep that spirit alive in 2022.
“We’re anxious to get going,” said Converse. “We’re doing two cruises on Wednesday, two on Thursday and then three on Friday, Saturday and I think two on Sunday. And we’re gonna do some fall cruises into October for foliage.”
A virtual tour of the Northern Star, booking information and ways to donate to the non-profit Memphremagog Community Maritime can be found at http://www.northernstarcruises.com.
