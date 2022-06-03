Summer Guide: Discover St. Johnsbury This Summer

ST. JOHNSBURY — With all new events like the Food Truck Popup @ The Pavilion and St. J Final Fridays, and the return of favorite events like the 73rd Annual Pet Parade and the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, it will be easy to lose track of all of the fun that is in store for you this season. “This is the summer to get out and explore all that St. Johnsbury has to offer,” says Gillian Sewake, Director of the Discover St. Johnsbury. “In addition to a thriving downtown—with new shops opening right and left, and a growing foodie scene—the event lineup has something for everyone.”
Discover St. Johnsbury’s website www.DiscoverStJohnsbury.com/calendar and social media pages are the best places to find up-to-date information about the full calendar of events happening all throughout town. Read on for a preview of some of St. Johnsbury’s signature activities this summer, and make sure to save these dates:
On Saturday, June 4, the 73rd Annual Pet Parade celebrates our community’s love of pets of all kinds. The theme this year is ‘Our Pets, Our Heroes”. Animal heroes will be honored, there will be fun games and prizes, animal demonstrations, treats for people and pets, and artist Rick Hunt will capture the parade in a spontaneous mural. Registration begins at 8:30am at Fairbanks Museum (1302 Main Street). The parade starts at 10am proceeding up historic Main Street, down Summer Street, and ending with a celebration at Four Seasons Park. To learn more and pre-register your pet, visit www.stjpetparade.com.
The Food Truck Popup @ the Pavilion is a new event produced by Discover St. Johnsbury to bring delicious foods and fun to a rapidly developing area of the downtown during the summer. On the second Tuesdays of the month, June 14, July 12, & August 9, from 4 - 7pm come order dinner and dessert from a half dozen of the region’s favorite food vendors, listen to live music, and play a game of corn hole on the lawn at the new Trailhead Pavilion (195 Bay Street). The vendor lineup for each date will be announced soon at www.discoverstjohnsbury.com/foodtruckpopup
Partners Discover St. Johnsbury, the Town of St. Johnsbury, and Catamount Film & Arts riff off of their pandemic-era #GetDowntown series to create an all-new take on the event. St. J Final Fridays will be a full-on street fair along Railroad Street on the final Friday evening of June 24, July 29, and August 26. From 4 - 7pm, Railroad Street will be closed to motorized vehicles and filled with live art demonstrations, family fun activities, a gallery stroll, sidewalk sales, a beer garden, and more. At 7pm, the event closes out with a free Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series performance right in the heart of our downtown! More details can be found at www.discoverstjohnsbury.com/finalfridays
Speaking of which, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, presented by Catamount Arts, is back with 11 free, family-friendly concerts at two St. J locations. From July 10 through August 28, enjoy 5pm shows each Sunday at beautiful Dog Mountain (143 Parks Road). Dogs are welcome! New this year, three Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury concerts will take place on Railroad Street during St. J Final Fridays, at 7pm. For the full line-up of world-class performers featured in the series this year, visit www.catamountarts.org. The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, partnering with towns and cities across America to activate underused public spaces through the power of free live music, creating welcoming, inclusive destinations. Presenting a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues and concert sites are community anchors where families, friends and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds come together. Learn more at www.levitt.org.
And there’s more. The St. Johnsbury Farmers Market is back at its summer location on Pearl Street & Eastern Avenue, happening weekly each Saturday, 9am - 1pm. The St. Johnsbury Town Band weekly concerts and free ice cream socials begin on Monday, June 13 at 7:30pm at Courthouse Park (1126 Main Street). Art exhibitions and live music performances take place at multiple venues throughout town weekly, and planning is underway to bring live music to Railroad Street every Saturday afternoon (details TBA soon). The St. Johnsbury Recreation Department and NEK Prosper host free weekly drop-in runs, walks, Tai Chi classes, and lots more.
For those interested in pedal power, there has been an explosion in the number of bike meetups and activities happening this summer in St. Johnsbury, including a weekly gravel bike meetup hosted by Land Animal Adventures at the Trailhead Pavilion (195 Bay Street) each Tuesday at 5:30pm, and a new mountain bike meetup from Caledonia Trail Collaborative being planned on Thursdays, taking advantage of the new mountain bike trails being built at the St. Johnsbury Town Forest. LINK Vermont, the bike repair workshop newly housed at the old Caplan’s store (457 Railroad Street) offers by-donation bike repair services, and will be planning activities and workshops for later in the summer.
In addition to partner websites, details about almost everything happening in St. J can be found on Discover St. Johnsbury’s website www.DiscoverStJohnsbury.com/calendar and on its social media pages on Facebook and Instagram. Bookmark the Calendar tab to always stay up to date with happenings around town.
