Summer Guide: Enjoy Summer In And Around Littleton

Littleton Area offers everything one could ask for in a destination this summer season. Whether you are in the neighborhood to enjoy the views with a hike in Franconia Notch, ride the bike trails, catch a show, play a round of golf, or have some family fun at one of the White Mountain Attractions, visitors will not be disappointed.
Littleton and the neighboring towns are nestled in the White Mountains between the Connecticut and Ammonoosuc Rivers. The area provides plenty of options for accommodations, there is the historic Thayer’s Inn, a landmark hotel on Main Street in Littleton (worth stopping in even if you are not staying there!), the beautiful gardens and quiet atmosphere of the Adair Inn in Bethlehem, the extensive and classic resort amenities of the Mountain View Grand in Whitefield, camping at the Along the River Campground in Twin Mountain, or the intimate postcard-like Sugar Hill Inn (in Sugar Hill, of Course) just to name a few. There is something nearby for everyone’s tastes.
Enjoy a bucket list adventure on the historic Cog Railway, take the kids to Santa’s Village, or sign up for a moonlight guided ATV tour along the Ammonoosuc River with Hammerdown Adventures, complete with barbecue on your return! If an evening out is what you crave, look up the Colonial Theater in Bethlehem or take in a theater performance by Upstage Players.
Littleton’s Downtown is a must-do for the traveler looking for the quintessential New England Main Street experience. One can park along the turn of the century riverfront and mills around the many boutique stores like the fun and stylish Bella Funk, reminisce with the nostalgic toys at the Little Village Toy & Book Shop or check out Northern Lights Music. Did someone say beer and cupcakes? Don’t forget to stock up on your craft beer at Little Town Brews (Yes, they sell singles!) and next door, you can grab some amazing cupcakes at Jack & Fins. Say “hello” to Pollyanna in front of our Library and find your smiles at the Glad Shop where all things Littleton can be discovered.
In the market for some good any season outdoor gear? Lahout’s Ski Shop, the oldest ski shop in America, has you covered with their original shop on Union and their Summit Shop on Main Street (yes, they have much more than just skis!) Littleton Bike and Fitness has a great selection of bikes and gear just in case you have been meaning to make that upgrade.
For the parents with kiddos, don’t miss out on Chutters candy store on Main Street, Littleton, where you can fill your candy bag from the world’s longest candy counter! Remich Park playground in Littleton is a great option to get some of that energy out, as well as a great, short, kid- friendly hike up to Kilburn Crags, with a great view overlooking all of town. If you like history, don’t leave out the Littleton Historical Museum, in the historic Opera House, full of great artifacts of Littleton past, open every Wednesday and Saturday.
When you are all shopped out, take a load off at one of the many great restaurants such as Alburritos, located in Parkers’ Marketplace, where you can take advantage of the fantastic outdoor seating while sipping their signature margarita, visit Chang Tai Café for some great sushi, or hit Shilling Beer Co., by the covered bridge on Mill St. for wood-fired pizza and beer on the river deck. Those are just a few options of so many. There really is so much to do, more than one trip to this little paradise will surely be in order!
For more area information and events, please visit littletonareachamber.com, call 603-444-6561, or email us at info@littletonareachamber.com, offices located at 360 Cottage St, Suite 250, Littleton, NH. Follow us on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.