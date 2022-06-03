The shuttle is back.
After launching for the summer season of 2019 and taking a hiatus during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, the Franconia Notch State Park hiker shuttle will be revived for the 2022 season, running on weekends and holiday Mondays through Sunday, Oct. 16.
“It’s essentially concurrent with Tram weekends,” said John DeVivo, general manager of FNSP and Cannon Mountain Ski Area.
The shuttles are cash only, payable at the dispatch area at the big parking lot at Peabody Lodge.
“The cost will be $5 per seat cash only, whether filled by an adult, a child, or a very well-mannered canine, but there’s no lap riding allowed,” said DeVivo.
It’s one seat per person (or canine) and the first shuttle runs at 8 a.m. and last shuttle at 8 p.m., and everyone is encouraged to be out of the woods by 7:30 p.m., said DeVivo.
Four shuttles will be run from Peabody Lodge at Exit 34-C to various trail heads, and an extra one could run if needed.
“We’ll run four shuttles at peak times, and possibly a fifth during that crunch period of 9-12 if necessary,” said DeVivo. “At midday, we’ll drop down to two shuttles at times as dictated by return traffic.”
In the past decade, Franconia Notch State Park and other hiking areas around the White Mountain National Forest have seen an explosion of hikers taking to the trails.
In peak season, before parking was banned along the Franconia Notch Parkway, 500 to 700 cars a day would sit along the parkway, many in the area of Lafayette Place Campground, which would often be full and overflowing with vehicles.
During the roll-out of the shuttle program in May 2019, New Hampshire Department of Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn said, “Tragedy can strike in a second … We don’t want a family to come up and and enjoy a beautiful vacation and have tragedy strike out there.”
A solution was needed and was found that year with a fleet of four 11-passenger weekend shuttles ferrying hikers from the parking area at Cannon Mountain to popular trail heads in Franconia Notch.
The catalyst for the shuttle program came after mounting concerns about traffic and pedestrian safety along the Franconia Notch Parkway.
So far, it’s been a success, said state officials.
“We haven’t run the shuttle since the 2019 summer season, but that year things went very well and we moved nearly 10,000 hikers and kept them off of Route 93/Franconia Notch Parkway,” said DeVivo.
For 2022, no major changes to the shuttle program are planned, he said.
“The general idea is that most people want to park at either the northbound (Falling Waters/Old Bridle Path) lot in one of those 130 spaces or in the southbound (Lafayette Place Campground) lot in one of those 72 spaces in order to access the most popular trail heads,” said DeVivo. “Those primary lots are very regularly full on weekends and holidays between 7 and 8 a.m. Those who are able to park there are guided by our parking staff and the White Mountain National Forest information guides who are there on-site.”
A hiker’s next parking option is to head to the Aerial Tramway lot (Exit 34-B) and use one of the very few spaces designated for hikers (under 100), as the overwhelming majority of those spaces at the Tram are reserved for Tramway riding guests, he said.
“Those hiker parking spaces are very regularly full on weekends and holidays by 9 to 10 a.m.,” said DeVivo. “Those who are able to park there are typically guided by our parking and info staff toward the Greenleaf Trail (eastern side) or the Kinsman Ridge Trail (western side) or they use the Pemi Trail or the paved FNSP Rec Trail to head north or south to access other trail heads.”
Another hiker’s parking option is to head north to “the big lot” at Cannon Mountain Ski Area, across the street (Route 18) from Peabody Lodge, accessed via Exit 34-C, he said.
“There are hundreds of spaces available, and that’s where the shuttle dispatches from and returns to, with southbound drop-offs and pick-ups at Lafayette Place Campground (Lonesome Lake/Hi-Cannon access) and northbound drop-offs and pickups at the Falling Waters/Old Bridle Path access,” said DeVivo.
As a reminder, he said the shuttle runs as a cash-only operation, payable at the dispatch area at the big lot at Peabody Lodge.
FNSP is expected to see another explosive year in hiker traffic.
“Hiker traffic was pretty robust in 2019 and then it exploded in 2020 despite the sharp drop without Canadian visitors,” said DeVivo. “Last year (2021), we saw a return to 2019 levels, but we expect it to explode again in 2022 with the return of Canadian visitors.”
While average daily hiker numbers are difficult to arrive at, mainly because hikers tend to hit every single trail head throughout the Notch on weekends and holidays and park staff can only man the primary parking locations and keep traffic moving, DeVivo said on most weekend days there are a legitimate 500 to 1,000 hiker vehicles per day within FNSP.
The park typically estimates 2.5 people per vehicle.
He reemphasized the cash-only payment of $5 for a shuttle seat and the hours of operation.
“The first shuttle is at 8 a.m., the last shuttle is at 8 p.m., and everyone is encouraged to be OUTTA THE WOODS by 7:30 p.m.,” said DeVivo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.