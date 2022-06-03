Summer Guide: Options For ATV Riders In Vermont And New Hampshire

ATV riders in the region have plenty of trails to choose from. What were once train tracks, paths and dirt roads now take riders into the wilds – indeed, Ride The Wilds is the name of a popular network for ATV riders that spans 1,100 contiguous miles in the North Country.
Those without ATVs of their own who want to experience the fun without purchasing one - yet - have two local options to get out there: NEK Adventures in St. Johnsbury and MOMS in Groveton, N.H.
NEK ADVENTURES: Take a guided ride with NEK Adventures. They have the ATVs and associated gear; “all you have to bring is a sense of adventure,” owner Phil Brown says.
Part of All Around Rental on Memorial Drive, NEK Adventures has a dedicated 15-mile route which begins in Concord. “It starts at the old foundry on Royalston Corner Road in Concord and goes toward Miles Pond,” he said. “It’s a diverse trail, with old dirt roads, logging roads. There’s a lot there,” he said, noting it’s about a two-hour guided ride depending on the size of a group and experience of riders. The foundry isn’t there any more, and has since become a VAST trailhead,” he noted. Royalston Corner Road is a short distance from the downtown area.
Phil and his son, Dallas, guide the tours. “We never do more than four machines at a time, we like to keep it a smaller, family-oriented kind of tour,” Phil said.
NEK Adventures customers ride a Polaris Sportsman 400 ATV. “It’s not a side-by-side, just a regular four-wheeler,” Phil said.
The company is venturing into e-bike rentals this year as well. “We’re not offering guided e-bike tours, but renting them with most folks taking them to the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail [in St. Johnsbury] for a ride to Danville and back, for instance,” he said.
More information about tours can be found on the company’s website: nekadventures.com.
Northeast Kingdom Adventures and All Around Rental owners Philip and Maggie Brown are both Vermont natives and from the heart of the Northeast Kingdom. For over 20 years the mother company, All Around Rental, has been offering snowmobile rentals. New in 2012 the Browns branched out and created N.E.K Adventures offering ATV and snowmobile tours in St. Johnsbury and Concord.
MOMS: MOMS has an important place in the sport of ATV, in that it is the main supplier of Polaris machines to distributors and dealerships throughout the northeast. “We had well over 1,000 ATVs there last week,” owner Larry Meservey Sr. said. “They come to us semi-built, then we finish the assembly and do a complete inspection of the finished machine.” Part of what MOMS does in its assembly is “governing speed of the machines for the trails,” he added.
Wherever riders go on a MOMS rental, they might head out on a Ranger 1000, or a Razor 1000 (both Polaris machines). This year, MOMS is introducing a new rental ride, the CF MOTO Z Force 950. “They’re up and coming, and could take the industry by storm,” said Larry Meservey Jr. “They manufacture every part of their machines.” Larry Jr., is general manager of both the Groveton and Gorham facilities.
The Ranger 1000 ATV is a good one for riders who are renting for that reason: to look around, and familiarize with the surroundings. “The Ranger is more of a utility vehicle, it has a bed and isn’t really about speed.”
“When you’re behind the wheel buzzing from corner to corner, you’re not really taking in the beauty of the North Country,” Larry Sr. said. You have to be locked in on the trail and use caution, of course, but “the scenery, the riding, everything you’re surrounded by shouldn’t be missed,” he emphasized.
Ride The Wilds is a popular place for ATVers. Primarily in the North Country, “It’s 1,100 contiguous miles of trails, although the town of Dummer has cut off [ATV] access, so it’s severed in that area,” Larry said. “Before, you could ride from Groveton all the way to Gorham.”
A ride that everyone loves is about a three-hour tour that begins and ends at MOMS, and goes through the scenic heart of the North Country and all the stunning views, Larry Sr. added.
Jericho State Park is another popular destination. Its 6,000 acres abut the White Mountains National Forest. MOMS recently purchased a 1,400-acre parcel that abuts Jericho State Park, with plans to develop an entirely new facility. “It’ll be an off-road adventure park for everybody — ATVs, hikers, mountain bikers, e-bikers,” Larry Sr. said. Jericho State Forest is well-known for Mt. Forest, with its clear views down into Berlin and surrounding area.
MOMS began as Motorcycles of Manchester in 1973, and now has 10 stores throughout New England. Its largest facility is in Foxborough, Mass., and its newest constructed facility is in Revere, Mass.
